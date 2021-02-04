Floyd Mayweather will fight Jake Paul 'if he can get past Ben Askren'

Floyd Mayweather has now teased a potential fight against Jake Paul. Mayweather has asserted that he will fight Jake Paul if the latter can get past Ben Askren.

Professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has taken to his official Instagram account and put forth a poster of a potential fight between him and YouTube megastar Jake Paul. Mayweather also noted that he plans on competing in several exhibition boxing matches in 2021.

Floyd Mayweather holds a 50-0 record as a professional boxer. His last professional boxing bout was a 10th-round TKO win in the iconic ‘money fight’ against MMA legend Conor McGregor in August 2017.

Following his win over McGregor, Mayweather retired from the sport of professional boxing. However, Mayweather didn’t stop training and returned to the ring in December 2018, albeit for an exhibition boxing match.

Mayweather’s exhibition boxing match transpired at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, on December 31st, 2018, against kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa. Putting on a boxing masterclass, Mayweather impressively defeated Nasukawa via first-round TKO. ‘Money’ Mayweather hasn’t competed in a boxing match – professional or exhibition – ever since.

Nevertheless, Floyd Mayweather had recently confirmed that he will be facing YouTube megastar Logan Paul, the older brother of YouTuber Jake Paul. The Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition boxing match was initially scheduled to occur on February 20th, 2021.

Presently, the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition boxing match has been postponed, but it’s still expected to take place at a later date.

On that note, Mayweather has seemingly upped the ante in his boxing rivalry with the Paul brothers, by now hinting at an exhibition boxing match between him and the younger Paul brother, Jake.

Furthermore, Floyd Mayweather has emphasized that Jake Paul will first have to defeat Ben Askren in their upcoming boxing match (April 17th, 2021). Mayweather is unlikely to fight Jake Paul if he loses to Askren.

Could Jake Paul beat Ben Askren and Floyd Mayweather?

Ben Askren (left); Jake Paul (right)

Ben Askren is a former Olympic wrestler and a highly accomplished MMA fighter. That said, Askren retired from MMA in 2019 and had hip replacement surgery in 2020. Besides, many claim that Askren possesses rudimentary striking technique and got by in his MMA career mainly due to his otherworldly grappling skills.

Askren’s critics claim that facing a young up-and-coming fighter like Jake Paul in a professional boxing match wouldn’t end well for Askren. Certain sections of the combat sports world consider Jake Paul the favorite to win the Askren fight, while simultaneously pointing out that Jake would be a huge underdog against Floyd Mayweather.

Moreover, if Jake Paul does manage to beat Ben Askren in their professional boxing match, Jake’s fight against Floyd Mayweather would still be an exhibition boxing match. This means that the Mayweather-Jake Paul fight won’t reflect on either fighter’s professional boxing record.