Bryce Hall vs Austin McBroom net worth comparison: Who is richer?

After months of insinuations and back-and-forth on social media, Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom have agreed to wear their boxing gloves to settle their disputes. The two social media sensations are gearing up to battle it out in a boxing bout on the forthcoming YouTube vs TikTok fight card on June 12.

So who is richer between the two? Let's find out.

Austin McBroom is a man of many trades. Prior to venturing into his YouTube career, McBroom was an NCAA basketball player. The California native has amassed a following of 6.5 million on Instagram as well.

Per Ladbible, McBroom's net worth is estimated to be worth a whopping $5m. His family YouTube channel, The ACE family, can be credited for his massive net worth. The ACE family YouTube channel boasts a subscriber count of over 19 million. Furthermore, the channel has grossed more than 4 billion views on all of its videos cumulatively.

Bryce Hall, on the other hand, is said to have made $690,000 through his YouTube earnings. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hall's net worth is $2 million. However, the TikTok star has publicly said that he is worth more than $10 million.

Check out the influencer's tweet, where he has claimed to have amassed $10 million by the young age of 21:

Is your expectations greater than being a 21 year old worth more than $10m? If so, you must be worth more! I’d love to know! Thx for the feed back xoxo https://t.co/IvyTR9p44k — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 19, 2021

Furthermore, in an interview with NoJumper on TikTok, Bryce Hall also said he would receive around $5 million to enter the ring on June 12. Additionally, Hall expects an extra $1million if he knocks out Austin McBroom.

“So, I’m getting 4% of pay-per-view sales, then $5 million as soon as I step in the ring and then a $1M knockout bonus," said Bryce Hall.

If you’re in Miami in June, i wanna see you here: https://t.co/O1LGfSRCO7 pic.twitter.com/aZtdGjuqHO — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 7, 2021

Feud between Austin McBroom & Bryce Hall continues

Ahead of the celebrity boxing matchup, things have begun to heat up between McBroom and Hall. The two combatants were involved in a physical scuffle at the Fred Segal store in West Hollywood during their pre-fight press conference.

Check out the video of their infamous brawl below:

"He out here trying to wrestle. We got a fight June 12, he's wrestling me! If he does that bulls*** on June 12, he's getting his a** knocked out. That's what's happening," said Austin McBroom in an interview with TMZ.

The intense feud continues to worsen as the two combatants relentlessly trade barbs on social media following the entire fiasco.

Here's their latest exchange:

glad your security was there to push me off of you ! after im done with you i got a better fight next so im not worried https://t.co/JZBCYiT6DK — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 18, 2021