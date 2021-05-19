A brief history of the beef between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall

Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall appear to be following in the footsteps of the Paul brothers as they look set to fight each other in a boxing match. The YouTuber and TikTok star have finally decided to put on their boxing gloves after going back and forth at each other on several occasions.

According to recent reports, Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall were scheduled to headline the 'YouTubers vs TikTokers' card on June 12. The two were recently involved in a brawl at the Fred Segal store in West Hollywood while they were promoting their upcoming fight.

How did the feud between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall start?

Austin McBroom was the first to challenge Bryce Hall over social media for a fight in December 2020. In a now deleted Instagram post where he tagged Hall, the ACE family head wrote:

“I heard all your excuses, you ain’t built for this. I’ll let you keep ducking.”

Bryce Hall responded to McBroom's callout on March 2021 by posting screenshots of their conversation on Twitter. Alongside screenshots of their DMs, Hall wrote on Twitter:

"all this because I won’t accept his little fight and now he’s crying because he cant pay his cleaning lady @AustinMcbroom"

In between conversations, Austin McBroom told Bryce Hall to stop texting and get to the fight. Claiming that Hall is 'too scared' to fight him, McBroom replied via Twitter:

"But you keep running...you’re all Twitter fingers, you wanna fight randoms out in public but too scared to fight me for millions"

Bryce Hall then claimed he wasn't ready to fight for the 'same amount' as Austin McBroom. Addressing the issue in an interview with HollywoodFix, Austin said:

“All I hear is excuses [from Bryce], and it’s like, I’m just tired of the excuses. I told the team, I said look, ‘I’ll agree, for Bryce Hall to fight me, I’ll agree to make less money than him. To be honest, I really just don’t like the kid.”

The fight finally seems likely to come to fruition as Bryce Hall recently confirmed he accepted the bout. Hall told HollywoodFix while responding to Austin McBroom's challenge:

“I am accepting it, he met my requirements. He doesn’t know what he just signed up for.”