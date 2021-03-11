"Lil b*tch boy": Austin McBroom challenges Bryce Hall to a fight

Austin McBroom of the ACE family has been calling Bryce Hall out for a fight since December 2020, and it doesn't look like he's letting up. The basketball player challenged both Logan Paul and Bryce Hall to a fight last year, calling them out on his Instagram profile.

The two dismissed the 28-year old's claims and chose not to engage further, but it seems Bryce Hall has broken his silence regarding Austin McBroom after posting screenshots of their DMs on Twitter.

Also read: Bryce Hall puts $7.5 million price tag on Austin McBroom boxing match, claims an additional $1.5 million "knockout bonus"

Bryce Hall leaks Austin McBroom's challenge DMs

CALL OUT: Bryce Hall exposes Ace Family’s Austin McBroom in texts where Austin challenges Bryce to fight, calling Bryce “Lil b*tch boy.” Austin claims he pays his cleaning lady more than Bryce makes in year. Bryce currently COVID traveling North East promoting his energy drink. pic.twitter.com/MXFGHwLTid — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 10, 2021

Bryce Hall recently posted a tweet outing Austin McBroom's challenge to him on Twitter. The 21-year-old TikTok star told 28-yea-old Austin McBroom to "act his age."

The juvenile banter between the two continued with a strange "I'm your daddy" from Austin McBroom.

Austin McBroom responded to Bryce Hall saying “Tell this lil boy Bryce Hall to stop running from me.” pic.twitter.com/BaRvglwG04 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 11, 2021

McBroom continued to push the issue, posting an Instagram story stating that Bryce Hall is scared and is using the age difference as an excuse to duck the challenge.

Bryce Hall responded to Austin McBroom. pic.twitter.com/19TeboLoct — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

Austin McBroom may be peeved to learn that most people aren't viewing his actions positively. Twitter users are calling him out for harassment and "begging" for this bout.

Here are some reactions to their feud on Twitter:

This is just classified as harassment at this point. I don't get why he keeps going if Bryce already said he doesn't wanna fight him. — ... // dave easts wife ™ (@ebby_tm) March 11, 2021

It’s sad, he’s pretty much begging at this point 🤣 — 𝘠𝘢𝘬𝘬 (@yakk_yak) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

Austin's texts are kinda homoerotic. — turdgirl (@turdgirl1) March 11, 2021

He’s literally 30 why is he letting Bryce hall get him that worked up that’s fr embarrassing — kaylahmoren0 (@kaylahmoren0) March 11, 2021

imagine having a whole ass family and talking about beating up people younger than you 😭 — feels🧸 (@feelingsthoX) March 11, 2021

imagine BRYCE HALL making you look bad — miss (@nonamethott) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

The childish feud doesn't seem like it's going to stop. Not really keen on the fight, Bryce Hall quoted that only an astronomical $7.5 million would get him to fight Austin McBroom, and he demanded an additional $1.5 million knockout bonus.

It is yet to be seen if all their smack talk will actually result in a match. It's getting to the point where it looks like a PR stunt.

Also read: The funniest Piers Morgan memes on the internet, after "walk off incident" leads to him quitting Good Morning Britain