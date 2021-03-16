"I'm tired of the excuses": Austin McBroom continues to throw shade at Bryce Hall

Austin McBroom has been going after Bryce Hall for weeks now and has yet to let up.

Austin McBroom of the ACE Family does get called out a lot but nothing normally comes of it. Austin stated that Bryce somehow overstepped when dealing with Austin. Austin never clarified what the turning point was, but the insult has caused Austin to continuously challenge Bryce to a fight.

CLAP BACK: Ace Family’s Austin McBroom says “The moment you talk down on my family, it’s a wrap for you!!!” Thought Austin has been beefing with Bryce Hall, it’s unclear who talked down on his family recently. pic.twitter.com/Wa2nL1ybTc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 11, 2021

He has sacrificed a big payday to Bryce Hall just so he could have the opportunity to beat Bryce up. Apparently, Bryce Hall is receiving five million dollars guaranteed, win or lose. Austin even agreed that if Bryce Hall wins, then Austin McBroom would give Bryce an extra million dollars.

Image via Instagram

The huge sum of money clearly lured Bryce Hall, so the likelihood of a fight between the two creators is rapidly growing.

Related: "I didn't cheat on Addison": Twitter divided over Bryce Hall's alleged Vegas cheating scandal

Advertisement

Austin McBroom revealed that he was willing to take huge cuts just to make this fight happen

Bryce Hall has been avoiding a fight with Austin McBroom, stating reasons like it should be on Bryce’s terms. This is strange for anyone who is familiar with the fame between the two. While Bryce’s 19 million TikTok followers seem like a big deal, it doesn’t directly translate to money or real influence outside of the platform or to advertisers.

It’s the tiktok creator fund for ppl who have over 10k followers and 10k views, but I don’t recommend applying bc it cuts views end doesn’t pay well — مورين 𓂀 (@_maureenw) November 5, 2020

The ACE family touts 19 million YouTube subscribers, which does translate to monetary value and influence. The reasoning is that brands are more likely to pay a big sum to get a spot in a YouTube video than a TikTok shoutout.

Image via YouTube

TikTok is also aggressively against ads in videos and will take videos down if they are suspected of having advertisements within them. Bryce still hasn’t beaten the 4 million mark for his YouTube subscribers despite all of his efforts.

CALL OUT: Bryce Hall exposes Ace Family’s Austin McBroom in texts where Austin challenges Bryce to fight, calling Bryce “Lil b*tch boy.” Austin claims he pays his cleaning lady more than Bryce makes in year. Bryce currently COVID traveling North East promoting his energy drink. pic.twitter.com/MXFGHwLTid — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 10, 2021

This makes it obvious that Bryce does not make as much as Austin does. That would mean that Austin is taking a big hit from not getting compensated more for the fight.

Related: "Lil b*tch boy": Austin McBroom challenges Bryce Hall to a fight

This reasoning shows just how badly Austin McBroom wants to fight Bryce Hall.

Related: Bryce Hall puts $7.5 million price tag on Austin McBroom boxing match, claims an additional $1.5 million "knockout bonus"