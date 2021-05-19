YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing date: When is the fight between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall?

Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall will face each other in a boxing bout on Saturday, June 12 as confirmed by the organizers, Social Gloves. The fight will also serve as the headliner for the boxing event that is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The pay-per-view event will also be broadcast live to fans on the LiveXLive platform.

YouTube news reporter Daniel Keem, aka KEEMSTAR, also confirmed the match after having a conversation with the involved parties. Keemstar wrote on Twitter:

“Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall! Just got off the phone with @BryceHall & @AustinMcbroom 100 percent confirmed the fight is happening!”

In addition to Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall, several other YouTubers and TikTokers have also joined the bandwagon of social media celebrities looking to settle feuds in the ring.

While McBroom and Hall will headline the card, the event will also feature other celebrities from TikTok and YouTube such as Deji, FaZe Jarvis, Tayler Holder, Danny Duncan and Tanner Fox.

With a couple of names to be announced, the event, which has been named 'The Battle of the Platforms', currently has seven fights scheduled. Here is the fight card for the event:

Bryce Hall vs Austin McBroom

Tanner Fox vs Nick Austin

Faze Jarvis vs Michael LE

Dog vs Nate Wyatt

AnEson Gib vs Tayler Holder

Danny Duncan vs TBA

Deji vs Vinnie Hacke

Austin McBroom had originally called out Jake Paul

Though the ACE family patriarch might have finally found an opponent in Bryce Hall, he had someone else in mind initially. Austin McBroom challenged Jake Paul to a boxing match in November last year. Accusing Jake Paul of ducking him, McBroom wrote on Instagram:

"There’s a whole lotta boxing talk going on lately. I’ve been an athlete my entire life so it would be disappointing for me not to get involved. @jakepaul been running from me for years. I got $5m for whoever steps into the ring with me. TAG who you think would want this smoke"

After being swiftly turned down by Paul, Austin McBroom called out the second most tagged influencer in his comments section, Bryce Hall.