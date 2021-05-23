What is 'The ACE Family' and what does it have to do with Austin McBroom?

'The ACE Family' is a vlogging channel on YouTube. It has former professional basketball ace Austin McBroom, his wife Catherine McBroom, their two daughters Elle and Alaia, and son Steel.

Catherine and Austin McBroom started the channel in 2016. The following year, they got engaged, while The ACE Family amassed a total of one million subscribers.

Initially, the duo would upload pranks and lighthearted internet challenges to their YouTube channel. Later on, they started recording day-to-day activities of their lives and published the footage on YouTube.

The McBroom's first daughter, Elle, was born in May 2016. They gave birth to another baby girl in October 2018 and named her Alaia. Their third child, Steel, was born in June last year. All three kids can frequently be seen in The ACE Family's YouTube videos.

Before meeting McBroom, Catherine worked as a model. Speaking about the unexpected success of The ACE Family YouTube channel, she said:

“I never thought I’d be where I am today in general. I did, however, know that eventually in my life, I would be doing something involving speaking like, on camera, having an influence. I always knew that my entire life, but I never knew how it would come.”

As of now, The ACE Family has a total of 19 million subscribers on YouTube, making them the 251st most subscribed channel on the popular video-sharing platform.

Austin McBroom scheduled to fight Bryce Hall on June 12

LiveXLive & Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms Press Conference @ Fred Segal West Hollywood

Austin McBroom will fight TikTok star Bryce Hall on June 12 this year at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both men were recently involved in a wild brawl that erupted during a press conference ahead of their boxing showdown. However, neither has competed in combat sports professionally.

Compared to Bryce Hall, Austin McBroom has a formidable sports background. The 29-year-old represented the Mid-American Conference All-Freshman team in basketball. He also played for the Vikings State Championship team and the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The rumors of a potential fight between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall began surfacing in December last year. They will finally lock horns inside the boxing ring on June 12.