BLACKPINK's Jennie attends music and art festival Coachella 2022, sends fans into a frenzy

BLACKPINK's Jennie is currently attending Coachella 2022 and has created waves on the internet with her chic style. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, much like its name, is an annual music and arts festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.

Every year, the festival brings together people from around the globe and hosts performances by world-famous artists. This year, yet again, important figures from the music industry were spotted attending the event, and it isn’t a surprise when Blinks claimed to have seen K-pop idol Jennie on the first two days of the music festival.

BLACKPINK's Jennie travels to the US to promote Gentle Monster and attend 2022 Coachella

BLACKPINK's Jennie was spotted at Incheon International Airport on April 11, 2022, flaunting her new hair color as she ventured to the US to promote her recent collaboration with eyewear brand Gentle Monster. During the first two days of the 2022 Coachella Music Festival, the idol was spotted by fans attending various performances by international artists.

The world-famous K-pop girl group last performed at the 2019 Coachella music festival. The quartet were the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella and performed their hitmaker tracks like Kill This Love, Don’t Know What To Do, Playing With Fire, and more. After the performance, they were spotted amongst the crowd enjoying subsequent performances at the music and arts festivals.

On April 17, BLACKPINK's Jennie was spotted at Coachella 2022 standing next to model and social media influencer Fai Khadra, who is also known to be Kendall Jenner’s best friend.

Fans are speculating that the K-pop idol is attending Coachello to support Daniel Caesar, whose hitmaker song Best Part she once covered. Jennie also appeared on the second day of the music festival with her friend and saw the performances of Brockhampton and Billie Eilish.

As always, Jennie styled herself in a bold yet comfortable outfit and stunned fans with her refreshing hair color. The K-pop idol slayed her Coachella look in a bareback top and denim on the first day and a simple white crop-top with black jeans on the second day. Jennie also flaunted her new orange hair, which was styled in a braid and later left open.

Fan reactions

Upon seeing Jennie’s unexpected appearance at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement. They stated that Jennie looked absolutely stunning with her new orange hair and chic outfit.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK hasn’t released any new music since October 2020. They last dropped THE ALBUM with the title track Lovesick Girls. Since then, the girl group has been on an extended hiatus and has been missing in action from the music industry.

Despite their successful careers, their music releases haven’t been periodic, thus fans have been expressing their disappointment and are demanding the group’s agency, YG Entertainment, for a BLACKPINK comeback.

