Renew or disband? 5 K-pop groups whose contracts end in 2022

Just as several K-pop groups enter the industry every year, many groups also run out of their contracts. While some of them renew their contracts, others end up disbanding due to a variety of reasons - the cessation of an artist's agreement, the organization's internal issues, or controversies that have a significant impact on the group.

So, here is a list of top K-pop groups who will have to make a decision about their future in the industry this year.

5 K-pop groups whose contracts end in 2022

1) TWICE

TWICE

On October 20, 2015 TWICE debuted through the survival show Sixteen. Their record label is JYP Entertainment. In October 2021, they also released their first English song, The Feels.

The song marked their official entry into the western music industry. The group made its debut at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 through their first english single. TWICE was the only K-pop girl group to do so in 2021.

The girl group will be celebrating its seventh anniversary in 2022, and yet many fans are already discussing whether the group should stay under JYP or not. TWICE's management has always preferred group projects over solo events, and fans doubt what kind of choice the members could perhaps make. As most of the members have few to no projects and initiatives beyond the group.

Insiders in the industry are checking up on TWICE's contract extensions because the group is one of JYP's major revenue makers.TWICE's future appears bright after establishing new benchmarks just last year. Due to health issues, member Jeongyeon has already been absent from the group's schedule recently. Despite that, the company and its members have remained powerful.

2) iKON

iKon

On September 15, 2015, iKon made its debut with the pre-single My Type, which was accompanied by a music video. The video for My Type had 1.7 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

iKon has published hit music since its debut and has gotten a lot of adoration from fans across the country. The K-pop survival show Mix & Match also helped establish the boy group.

On March 3, 2021, iKon released a new digital single, Why Why Why. iKon participated in the competition show Kingdom: Legendary War alongside five other K-pop boy groups, beginning in April 2021. In 2019, a former member B.I left the group. Yunhyeong, Bobby, Jinhwan, Ju-ne, Chanwoo, and Donghyuk are the current members of the group.

An iKon member and rapper Bobby revealed his plans to marry and start a family in August 2021. Bobby's fiancee gave birth to a baby boy in September 2021.Their contract under YG Entertainment group also expires in 2022. However, there has been no statement on whether iKon's contract with YG Entertainment will be renewed.

3) DAY6

DAY6

On September 7, 2015 the group made their debut with EP The Day. The song peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's World Album Chart a week later. Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon are members of the group. Junhyeok and Jae left the group in February 2016 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Since their debut, DAY6 has published plenty of hit singles.

Moreover, their most recent project as a whole took place in April 2021. All of the members are solo artists who publish new songs via their respective subunits. DAY6 's contract extension is in doubt, especially after member Jae's abrupt departure on December 31, 2021. Sungjin, Young K, and Dowoon are three of the members who are already enlisted in the military.

On February 7, 2022 Wonpil made his debut as DAY6 's fourth soloist with his first studio album, Pilmography. On March 28, 2022, he joined the Republic of Korea Navy as a military member. The group's contract is with JYP Entertainment. However, there is still no statement on their contracts and whether or not they will be renewed.

4) MONSTA X

MONSTA X

Starship Entertainment's Monsta X is a group founded by a survival show and debuted in May 2015. The group has widespread accomplishments. The group's leader, Shownu, is currently finishing his mandatory military enlistment. The other five members are still advancing. In December 2021, the group released their second English album, The Dreaming.

MONSTA X

On March 23, 2022, Monsta X announced that their next EP Shape of Love will be released on April 11, 2022, with the lead single Love. On March 29, 2022, it was revealed that Hyungwon had tested positive for COVID-19, and their comeback has been delayed as a result.

Their U.S. tour, which had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for May and June, which will include nine stops.

Monsta X will also be showing up at the KCON 2022 Premiere. The group's contract will be ending in 2022. It is unclear whether MONSTA X will renew their contract, with Shownu at his mandatory military enlistment.

Other members are expected to join in the years ahead. Several popular boy bands have remained together during the military pause, concentrating on their individual careers in the meantime. While no major statements have been made, the group seems so to be bright, with contract extensions shaping up.

5) UP10TION

UP10TION

The South Korean boy group UP10TION made their debut with their first extended play Top Secret. TOP Media published it on September 11, 2015. The title track So, Dangerous, is one of six songs on the album. Up10tion released their second studio album Connection on June 14, 2021, along with the title track Spin Off.

Up10tion published their 10th mini-album Novella on January 3, 2022, with Crazy About You as the accompanying track. Jinhoo, Kuhn, Kogyeol, Lee Jin-hyuk, Bitto, Kim Woo-seok, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee, and Xiao are among the ten members of the group.

The boy group's contract will be up for renewal. Jinhoo is presently serving in the army, while Jin Hyuk and Woo Seok have been concentrating on solo projects and promotions. However, there is no word on whether or not their contracts will be renewed.

As the 7-years contracts approach the end, many fans are concerned that these artists will continue to work with the same agency. Fans are excited to hear more music from these K-pop artists, and they are curious to see if they will stay with their original group or pursue a solo career.

