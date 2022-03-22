KCON 2022 lineup: MONSTA X, NMIXX, STAYC, Kep1er, and more to headline premiere in Seoul

The artist lineup for the KCON 2022 Premiere in Seoul, South Korea is now available. The sparkling new festival 2022 Premiere event will take place in Seoul, Tokyo, and Chicago this May as a prelude to the huge K-Pop festival 2022, which will be held on May 7 and 8.

Highlight, MONSTA X, The Boyz, TO1, STAYC, NMIXX, and NiziU will perform live during the festival, as well as the six competing teams from Mnet's Queendom 2, including Hyolyn, Brave Girls, VIVIZ, Cosmic Girls, LOONA, and Kep1er.

The LA festival will take place in August, after the 2022 festival Premiere event at CJ ENM Center in Seoul on May 7 and 8. The festival continues at Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on May 14 and 15. The third leg will be held at Rosemont Theater in Chicago on May 20 and 21. The concert series in Tokyo will conclude in October 2022.

More about the biggest K-Pop festival, KCON 2022

On March 17, 2022, CJ ENM confirmed that its festival series would return to Korea, the United States, and Japan.

For fans who won't be able to join in person, the event will bring back its virtual program KCON: TACT, which has been held five times in the last two years as a substitute for offline festivals.

The event is returning to the United States after a long gap. The fan festival, which recognizes Korean culture and music, will be revived by CJ ENM, a Los Angeles-based entertainment company.

The festival has seen a significant 29-fold increase in attendance at the Global K-Culture Festival, from 10,000 attendees in the first year to more than 291,000 in 2019, the last in-person performance.

The fest has previously been held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the Crypto.com Arena and has featured performances by plenty of good newcomers to the genre as well as accomplished K-pop acts.

BTS, Girls Generation, MONSTA X, TWICE, ITZY, NCT 127, and other artists have previously performed at the festival. With over 1 million people in attendance, the event has expanded to include events in New York, Tokyo, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, and other cities.

The event will be streamed live online, allowing fans to watch from anywhere in the world. The artist lineups for Tokyo and Chicago will be announced soon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

