Six best 6-member K-pop girl groups

There are many six-member K-pop girl groups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kumari Khushboo
ANALYST
Modified Mar 12, 2022 12:10 PM IST
With their cute, sassy, and bold concepts, several K-pop girl groups have debuted on global charts and continue to break multiple records. This list includes some of the best current K-pop girl groups with six members, including APINK, EVERGLOW, and STAYC, and ranges from legendary girl groups to rookie artists.

Due to their numerous hit albums and incredible musicality, these groups have risen to fame in the K-pop industry.

Best six-member K-pop girl groups in 2022

6) ROCKET PUNCH

#톡드립 #Goldenchild #장준 #AB6IX #전웅 #로켓펀치 #ROCKETPUNCH https://t.co/WAbsDVM21j

Juri, Yeonhee, Suyun, Yunkyoung, Sohee, and Dahyun are members of the group, which debuted in 2019.

The still rookie group debuted with the track Bim Bam Bum, which featured numerous Produce 48 contestants. They made a comeback in 2020 with the poppy EDM hit Bouncy. Their label is Woollim Entertainment.

220305 Rocket Punch Yellow Punch Showcase behind pics Thread~ #로켓펀치 #RocketPunch https://t.co/RJ4rFFqwFC

The Korean girl group published its new mini-album, Yellow Punch, on February 28, 2022, along with a video for the title song. The music conveys ROCKET PUNCH's self-assurance in their ability to be themselves.

5) IVE

#IVE becomes the fastest Kpop Girl Group in history to enter Spotify Global Daily Chart 👏🎉 https://t.co/WHB7xEyRyy

Starship Entertainment's IVE is a six-member South Korean girl group. With their album Eleven, they made their debut on December 1, 2021.

With a music video for their debut single, Eleven, the rookie girl group has officially crossed the 100 million for the first time on YouTube. It was their first MV to reach this milestone, on March 8, 2022.

4) MOMOLAND

필름카메라로 기록한 2월의 추억📸 3월에도 쭈욱 엠투와 함께해요❣ #2월의엠투 #M2film #릴레이댄스 #모모랜드 #MOMOLAND @MMLD_Official https://t.co/nIlopwYuES

MLD Entertainment's 2016 reality show Finding MOMOLAND has emerged as MOMOLAND, a South Korean girl group. Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy were the show's winners.

#MERRYNOTICE'Yummy Yummy Love' 발매 기념 FAN EVENT 비하인드bit.ly/3pfvfto#MOMOLAND #모모랜드 #YUMMYYUMMYLOVE #야미야미럽 https://t.co/m6sSZeb5y3

On November 10, 2016, their debut mini-album, Welcome to MOMOLAND, was released. Daisy and Taeha joined MOMOLAND as members in 2017, bringing the total number of members to nine.

Daisy left the group in 2020, and Taeha and Yeonwoo left in 2019. Ahin, Hyebin, Jane, JooE, Nancy, and Nayun are the present members of the group.

Their viral hit Bboom Bboom made them famous. With their single Thumbs Up, they released their first single as a group of six in 2020.

3) APINK

[INFO] #Apink จะจัดคอนเสิร์ตออนไลน์ 'PINK OF THE YEAR' ในวันที่ 27 ธันวาคม เวลา 17.00 น.จำหน่ายตั๋ววันที่ 14 ธันวาคม เวลา 15.00 น.สั่งจองได้ทาง인터파크▶ bit.ly/3m1Rlv2, YES24티켓▶ bit.ly/2WaAZpb https://t.co/a4Ondfmukl

IST Entertainment formed APINK, a South Korean girl group. Seven Springs of APINK, the group's first extended play, was released on April 19, 2011.

Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jeong Eun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo, and Oh Ha-young are the current members of APINK. Hong Yoo-kyung, who was a member of the original seven-member band, left in 2013 to finish her studies.

.@Apink_2011 ‘Dilemma’ has surpassed 15.9 million digital points on Gaon! https://t.co/g8lbfZtsTy

APINK is one of the most consistent girl groups. Initially, they primarily released adorable concept songs, the most popular of which was Mr. Chu. In 2018, the group shifted its tone, releasing songs like I'm So Sick, Eung Eung, and Dumhdurum, which were more mature but still melodic.

APINK made its first comeback in a year and ten months on February 14, 2022, with a special album, HORN, which featured the lead single, Dilemma. APINK's 10th anniversary, which happened in 2021, is being commemorated with the release of its new album.

2) STAYC

STAYC 'RUN2U' on this week's music shows: The Show: #1 🏆Show Champion: #1 🏆M Countdown: #1 🏆STAYC PERFECT ALL KILL ON MUSIC SHOWS THIS WEEK OMG ??!? https://t.co/oKTTibhMxD

STAYC is a six-member South Korean girl group signed to High Up Entertainment and founded by the producing duo Black Eyed Pilseung. The group debuted on November 12, 2020, with its debut single, Star To A Young Culture, also the meaning of their name.

Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J are group members. Young-Luv.com, with the lead single, Run2U, is their most recent release, in 2022.

1) EVERGLOW

It’s the return of EVERGLOW: the six women of @EVERGLOW_STAFF are the stars of our latest super special edition zine.Stacked with 100+ pages of imagery and interviews with E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha and Yiren, it’s shipping tracked worldwide now ⤵️tmrwmagazine.com/shop/everglow-… https://t.co/8w2etTApff

EVERGLOW is a Yuehua Entertainment girl group from South Korea. E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren are members. They released their debut album, Arrival of EVERGLOW, on March 18, 2019.

EVERGLOW3rd Mini Album [Return of The Girl]'Pirate' M/V▶ youtu.be/-2X-pL06628we could be anything anything!#EVERGLOW #에버글로우 #Pirate#이유 #시현 #미아 #온다 #아샤 #이런#RETURN_OF_THE_GIRL https://t.co/FiaaI7Mv26

EVERGLOW made its debut with the song Bon Bon Chocolat, which featured their iconic point choreography and massive trap tone. Subsequent songs in this style were released by the group, including Adios and Dun Dun. The K-pop music video for Dun Dun has received over 120 million views on YouTube.

In recent years, EVERGLOW has established itself as one of K-pop's most popular girl groups. The sensations have also established an amazing bond with fans via hit K-pop singles like Pirate and La Di Da.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and purely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
