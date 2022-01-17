MOMOLAND grooves to beats of Yummy Yummy Love (ft. Natti Natasha) in dance practice video

MOMOLAND has released a dance practice video for their song Yummy Yummy Love. Packed with fun vibes, the song is a collaboration with Dominican singer Natti Natasha.

Yummy Yummy Love was released on January 14, and the music video has everything that fans can expect from the K-pop genre.

The K-pop girl group was formed by MLD Entertainment through the 2016 reality show Finding Momoland. It consists of six members: Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy. Former members include Yeonwoo and Taeha (both left in 2019) and Daisy (left in 2020).

MOMOLAND's dance practice video

The hexad dance practice video saw the girls wear white and black comfy dance outfits as they grooved to the beat. They danced in coordination and seemed to be having fun. The practice room had bright lights and a mirror facing the group to track themselves.

Additionally, the song Yummy Yummy Love played in the background with occasional foot tapping sounds due to the wooden flooring. The clip ended with the girls making hand-gestured hearts.

The music video itself is bright with white flashing lights. The girls sing and dance in leather clothes and sparkling jewelry.

The scene in the clip changes from a pink and purple skating rink to a dance stage. Natti Natasha has a powerful rapping verse and dances in her bellbottoms with the K-pop group.

K-pop track marks Natti Natasha's return to singing in English after 2012 debut album, 'All About Me'

The new track marks Natti Natasha's return to English-language music post the release of her electropop record All About Me. Since then, she had pivoted to mostly Spanish-language reggaetón songs.

According to Rolling Stone's report, Natti Natasha said the following about Yummy Yummy Love:

"I feel like it's a positive vibe; it's feisty, fire, and feels s**y. I am very happy about this collaboration, especially since it's a new experience for me. It's the first time of many, and I hope everyone enjoys it."

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Yummy Yummy Love is a comeback song of the K-pop group. MOMOLAND debuted in 2016 with its hit song BBoom BBoom, followed by other songs like BAAM, BANANA CHACHA, and Thumbs Up.

Edited by Ravi Iyer