Apink to release a solo reality show 'Apinkation'

Upcoming reality show from Korean girl group Apink (Image via @Apink_2011 on Twitter)
Aashi Sengar
ANALYST
Modified Feb 16, 2022 07:26 PM IST
News

Following their comeback special, Apink has announced that they will star in their forthcoming solo reality show.

Apinkation, which premieres on February 22, 2022 will follow the girls as they enjoy a break right before their comeback. The "Staycation" will showcase a more casual side of the members, with a strong focus on their chemistry and their ten-year-long journey in the industry.

The reality show will air on SBS MTV on February 22 at 7.30 pm KST and on SBS FiL on February 25 at 6.00 pm KST.

Apink recently released special album to mark their 10th anniversary since debut

They released their special album HORN with the lead song Dilemma to mark the group's tenth anniversary together. However, due to scheduling issues, one of the members, Son Na-eun, was unable to participate in the album's promotion. Na-eun joined YG Entertainment as an actress last year.

The group's 2021 song Thank You also features on their newest studio album. Dilemma, HOLY MOLY, My oh My, Nothing, Red Carpet, Single Rider, Free & Love, Just Like This, Trip, and Dream are the other ten songs on the album.

The group debuted with their first extended play (EP) in April 2011. Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jeong Eun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo, and Oh Ha-young are the band's current members.

Interestingly, the upcoming reality show isn't the first television program the group has presented to their fans. Prior to their debut, they released a documentary called Apink News, that aired on the Korean cable channel Trend E, which detailed their debut and everything that happened to create the group. Celebrities like G.NA, Mario, MBLAQ's Seung Ho, 4Minute, 2AM's Jinwoon and Secret's Sunhwa hosted the episodes.

Later in 2011, Apink and boy band Infinite filmed a reality television show called Birth of a Family. Over the course of eight weeks, the show tracked the efforts of the two idol groups to care for abandoned and neglected animals.

Proving their versatility, the group also produced an adventure reality show aptly named Apink’s Extreme Adventure. In the show, the members participate in a variety of extreme activities including a haunted house, roller coaster, and bungee jumping with its first episode airing on September 16, 2016.

Edited by Atul S
हिन्दी