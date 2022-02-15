Apink sets personal record on the first day of new album HORN's release

Apink is back with another smashing debut, setting a new personal record. Their eleven-track album Horn racked up over 21,000 copies of the final first-day sales count.

The South Korean girl group was formed by IST Entertainment. It consists of six members: Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jeong Eun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young. They debuted on April 19, 2011, with the extended play Seven Springs of Apink.

Apink's latest album HORN sells over 20,000 copies

The K-pop girl group's new album, Horn, is the first release since their ninth mini-album Look in April 2022, with the lead single Dumhdurum along with other tracks. The sextet’s return marks the end of the group’s longest hiatus since their debut in 2011.

On February 14, 2022 the final first-day sales count for the group’s special eleven-track album Horn accumulated over 21,000 copies on Hanteo.

The girl group’s latest achievement broke the previous record held by the album Look, making their new release HORN the most successful album to achieve tremendous first-day sales since their debut.

Hanteo Chart announces rankings of the top 50 K-pop artists based on global album authentications. K-pop artists' albums typically come with a Hanteo Chart Authentication card which has a QR code and barcode. A buyer can use these to authenticate their purchase of an album through the Whosfan app. Additionally, the chart also keeps track of album sales.

The K-pop group's title track Dilemma music video

HORN also marks the group’s 10th debut anniversary. Out of a total of 11 songs on the album, Dilemma is being promoted as the title track with a music video which dropped on February 14, 2022.

Dilemma is composed and written by Black Eyed Pilseung and Jeon Goon. The track is a fast paced, pop dance song with a catchy tune. The title track is about a woman’s dilemma to choose between letting go or staying in a monotonous loop after realizing that her relationship is slowly fading away and coming to an end.

Meanwhile, the group is promoting the track Dilemma without Son Na-eun, who is now at YG Entertainment. Na-eun’s agency stated that there were clashes with her personal schedule and made the idol, who is also an actress, unable to appear on stage with the other members.

Edited by Danyal Arabi