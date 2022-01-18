Apink to go ahead with promotion without Son Na-eun, confirms YG Entertainment

While fans of Apink are gearing up for the group’s comeback, YG Entertainment has confirmed that Son Na-eun will not be a part of its promotional activities.
In December 2020, the girl group’s label IST Entertainment had announced a comeback featuring all six members in February 2022. The agency had said that Apink would “continue promoting as a team, both together and separately” with their current lineup moving forward.
However, it now appears that Son Na-eun, who happens to be the only member who is not a part of IST Entertainment, will not be joining, citing a scheduling conflict.
Son Na-eun is the only Apink member not a part of IST Entertainment
Earlier this week, IST Entertainment announced that Apink’s upcoming comeback, which will also mark their 10th debut anniversary, will only feature five members, with the exception of Na-eun. They said:
The agency did our absolute best to adjust schedules and keep communication open so that Apink’s special album, which is for their meaningful 10th debut anniversary, would have all six members for the promotions. However, due to sudden scheduling conflicts, all of Apink’s promotions except for the album jacket photos and the music video shoot will be carried out with five members (Chorong, Bomi, Jung Eun Ji, Namjoo, and Hayoung). We ask that fans, who have waited a long time for Apink’s comeback, take an understanding view of this statement.
The promotional activities for the groups new album will feature only Chorong, Bomi, Jung Eun-ji, Namjoo and Hayoung.
Son Na-eun’s agency, YG Entertainment confirmed this news via a press release. The idol signed on with YGE in May 2020, as an actor.
YG Entertainment said,
“Son Na-eun will be unable to participate in activities other than the jacket photos and music video of the special album due to difficulties in coordinating the schedule for her next project under discussion.”
“Although it’s unfortunate that they cannot be together, we ask for your support for the special album and the members.”
Following this news, several fans of the group, who were waiting for this comeback, have been left disappointed.
Meanwhile, the upcoming album will be Apink’s first release since their ninth mini-album Look in April 2020, which had the lead single ‘Dumhdurum’, along with other songs. The sextet’s impending return will also mark the end of the group’s longest hiatus ever since their debut in 2011.
Son Na-eun, on the other hand, has shown her acting mettle, having appeared in several dramas including Cinderella with Four Knights (2016), The Most Beautiful Goodbye (2017) and Dinner Mate (2020).