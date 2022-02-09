IST Entertainment to launch new boy group selected via a survival show 

South Korean entertainment agency IST Entertainment is reportedly on the lookout for the next big boy group. And their method is not merely through auditions, but also through a survival show.

The agency was formed in late 2021, after the agency of the K-pop group THE BOYZ, Cre.Ker Entertainment, merged with another Kakao Entertainment subsidiary Play M. Play M consists of many popular 4th generation K-pop artists including Apink, VICTON, Weeekly, and Huh Gak. The new label formed out of this merger was named IST Entertainment.

While groups under each agency are being retained, the newly minted agency is reportedly on the lookout for new talent.

IST Entertainment's survival show to premiere in February

On February 8, IST Entertainment announced the news, officially stating that it is preparing to launch its first new group since the merger.

INFINITE INFO (Semi-Hiatus) @ifntinfo [NOTE] The survival show is said to be for a new boy group under IST Entertainment and is scheduled to air via Kakao TV



The info is from fan accounts who posted proof that they attended a recording; however, again, nothing is officially confirmed yet! [NOTE] The survival show is said to be for a new boy group under IST Entertainment and is scheduled to air via Kakao TV The info is from fan accounts who posted proof that they attended a recording; however, again, nothing is officially confirmed yet!

They said,

“IST Entertainment will be officially debuting a new rookie boy group in the first half of this year, and they will be kicking off large-scale debut promotions.”

The agency also stated that the proposed survival competition will premiere in February.

“This February, we will be premiering a survival program that follows the journey through which the group members are officially chosen.”

nat🧋 @juhyunjaetbz ryu @hanryujm 카카오TV IST 차기 서바이벌



1,2 라운드 이미 완료된 상태

다음주(~2/13) 안에 첫 티저 방영

ist 3본부에서 데뷔 예정 카카오TV IST 차기 서바이벌 1,2 라운드 이미 완료된 상태다음주(~2/13) 안에 첫 티저 방영 ist 3본부에서 데뷔 예정 OP said that IST new boy group survival show is rumoured to air their first teaser next week on 13th feb and will debut under IST ent 3rd division. They also said that the show signal song received a good response. Since it's still a rumour, please take it with a grain of salt. twitter.com/hanryujm/statu… OP said that IST new boy group survival show is rumoured to air their first teaser next week on 13th feb and will debut under IST ent 3rd division. They also said that the show signal song received a good response. Since it's still a rumour, please take it with a grain of salt. twitter.com/hanryujm/statu…

According to reports, the survival show will air on several channels, including MBN, Kakao TV, and 1theK. The proposed show is being jointly produced by Kakao Entertainment and Sony Music Solutions.

The show will feature trainees who will be evaluated by senior K-pop artists and expert judges on various skills including singing, rapping, and dancing.

The show will also give the audience an opportunity to share their opinion. Viewers will watch the participants’ growth from scratch, from rookies to idols fit for debuting. The finalists will then make up the newest boy group for the agency.

☄️ @butterfIydreamz 1st episode will be on next week or the week after next week!



Some more group photos 1st episode will be on next week or the week after next week!Some more group photos https://t.co/tfvKDkWckM

The opportunity to participate in the show was reportedly not meant only for South Korean citizens, but was open globally, with the agency holding multiple global auditions.

Recently, SM Entertainment also announced the date for the 2022 Global Auditions Kwangya which is open to aspiring singers, rappers, and dancers from all over the world, regardless of gender or nationality.

SMTOWN @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Online registration to be start on 1/31!



#SMTOWN #2022_SM_GLOBAL_AUDITION_KWANGYA SM’s 2022 global audition ‘2022 SM GLOBAL AUDITION KWANGYA’ to be held and looking for KWANGYA’s new talented person!Online registration to be start on 1/31! SM’s 2022 global audition ‘2022 SM GLOBAL AUDITION KWANGYA’ to be held and looking for KWANGYA’s new talented person! Online registration to be start on 1/31!#SMTOWN #2022_SM_GLOBAL_AUDITION_KWANGYA https://t.co/jyQfTue9mw

Also Read Article Continues below

Anyone born between the years 2003 and 2011 is eligible to apply. Applications for the auditions started on January 30.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sabika