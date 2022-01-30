SM Entertainment announces opening date for 2022 SM Global Audition KWANGYA

There is good news for aspiring idols across the globe, as the South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment (SME) is starting a new round of global auditions.

SM Entertainment, one of South Korea's largest entertainment companies, was founded in 1995 by Lee Soo Man, a record executive and producer. The entertainment giant is currently home to some of the biggest names in K-pop, including EXO, Girls Generation, Super Junior, Red Velvet, NCT, and aespa.

Registration for SM Entertainment's 2022 SM Global Audition KWANGYA starts on January 31

On January 30, the agency announced that they would officially be launching their world audition, the 2022 SM Global Audition KWANGYA on January 31.

#SMTOWN #2022_SM_GLOBAL_AUDITION_KWANGYA SM’s 2022 global audition ‘2022 SM GLOBAL AUDITION KWANGYA’ to be held and looking for KWANGYA’s new talented person!Online registration to be start on 1/31! SM’s 2022 global audition ‘2022 SM GLOBAL AUDITION KWANGYA’ to be held and looking for KWANGYA’s new talented person! Online registration to be start on 1/31!#SMTOWN #2022_SM_GLOBAL_AUDITION_KWANGYA https://t.co/jyQfTue9mw

The word KWANGYA is derived from the Korean word HWANGYA (황야), which translates to wilderness. The insertion of K changes the meaning to internet wilderness, a testimony to endless opportunities available globally via the world wide web.

SM’s Global Auditions will be open to aspiring singers, rappers, and dancers from all over the world, regardless of gender or nationality. Anyone born between the years 2003 and 2011 is eligible to apply.

The auditions will take place between January 31 and February 20. SM Entertainment will hold the first phase of its audition online, where applicants can fill out a brief form and submit videos that showcase their singing, rapping, dancing, acting, or other skills that highlight their ability as potential K-pop idols.

The second round of auditions will take place offline in South Korea, and those who qualify will get the opportunity to sign an exclusive contract with the entertainment agency.

Instructions on how to start the audition process are available on SM Entertainment’s official website.

This is not the first time the agency has been looking for talent outside East Asia. In June 2021, SME announced a reality competition show in collaboration with the American company MGM Worldwide for the near future. The purpose of the show was to scout young American talent to form a US-based K-pop group.

The newly formed group, consisting of American male artists between the ages of 13 and 25, will be called NCT Hollywood. The contestants who are chosen will be flown to Seoul, South Korea, to participate in a K-pop boot camp at the SM campus.

Meanwhile, the agency announced a new group, Girls on Top, on December 26, 2021.

Featuring solo idol BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and K-Pop rising group aespa’s Winter and Karina, the group made their debut by bringing in the New Year at the SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA.

Edited by Danyal Arabi