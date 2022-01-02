SMTOWN LIVE 2022 is now the most-streamed Korean online concert in K-pop history

SM artist fans were treated to a free, thrilling concert at SMTOWN LIVE 2022. Having many SM Entertainment idol groups under one roof broke the record for the most-streamed Korean online concert.

The free-to-stream concert attracted a massive 51 million streams from around 161 different regions. The SMTOWN LIVE concert single-handedly recorded the most streams than any other agency’s group or artists’ solo concert.

SMTOWN LIVE records 51 million streams breaking the record for the most-streamed concert

SMTOWN @SMTOWNGLOBAL

40 stages including GOT the beat’s 1st ever performance & unique collaborations + the DJ section!



#SMTOWN_LIVE #SMCU_EXPRESS #SMTOWN2022 : SMCU EXPRESS @ KWANGYA' records 51 million streams in 161 regions worldwide, setting a new view record for a Korean online concert!40 stages including GOT the beat’s 1st ever performance & unique collaborations + the DJ section! '#SMTOWN2022 : SMCU EXPRESS @ KWANGYA' records 51 million streams in 161 regions worldwide, setting a new view record for a Korean online concert!40 stages including GOT the beat’s 1st ever performance & unique collaborations + the DJ section!#SMTOWN_LIVE #SMCU_EXPRESS https://t.co/CO9P7dqIWo

SMTOWN LIVE 2022 brought together old and new SM Entertainment idol groups, giving fans an all-around entertainment package. SHINee, H.O.T., Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, and many more groups joined the performance lineup. The concert even had special collaboration stages lined up for fans.

The theme for SMTOWN LIVE 2022 was in tandem with SMCU (SM Culture Universe) titled SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @KWANGYA. The company generated a lot of buzz with its universe concept. The pre-marketing trend saw multiple groups invited to KWANGYA, the mythical place created by SM Entertainment.

The free online concert had 51 million streams from nearly 161 regions. SM Entertainment broke their own record as the 2022 concert surpassed the previous year’s SMTOWN LIVE “Culture Humanity” concert, which recorded 35.83 million streams.

The concert brought together multiple fandoms such as Shawols, NCTzens, ReVeluvs, and more. It featured SHINee’s Key, Onew and Minho with their respective solo stages, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, along with EXO’s Kai and H.O.T.’s Kangta. Taeyeon and Key also performed their collaboration Bad Love.

Groups featured in the concert were super rookies aespa, NCT U, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, TVXQ, Red Velvet, and WayV's Kun, Hendery, Yangyang, and Xiaojun.

SMTOWN LIVE 2022 also welcomed the first debut stage of the new girl group, GOT the beat (Girls on Top). It’s the company’s female supergroup, the equivalent of its male counterpart, SuperM.

One of the many things that fans loved about the concert was its structure. Artists' performances were scattered throughout the show, rather than them performing everything in one go which would then have fans miss out on their favorite artist.

Another attractive thing about the SMTOWN LIVE 2022 was that it provided English translations of the songs being performed, in a corner.

ej 🤍 @god_najaem this smtown live is in a different level compared to last year's concert. the concept, the stage set up, the setlist, the collab stages are all top tier and yet we got it for free that i feel like we don't deserve it, i feel like i'm watching this illegally 😭 this smtown live is in a different level compared to last year's concert. the concept, the stage set up, the setlist, the collab stages are all top tier and yet we got it for free that i feel like we don't deserve it, i feel like i'm watching this illegally 😭

The concert also included sets by artists DJing. It featured popular producers such MINIMONSTER, Hitchhiker, Raiden, DJ GINJO, etc.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Dispatch is also hosting a concert, and it has the who's who of the K-pop industry. Check out the lineup here.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by R. Elahi