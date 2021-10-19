BTS and Coldplay's "My Universe" collaboration receives a remix from the K-pop band's rapper Suga

After the success of BTS and Coldplay's collaboration single My Universe, the K-pop band went an extra step by releasing a special remix of the track made by their very own member Suga.

The remix, released on October 18, 2021, already has over 1 million views just three hours after the official drop. Positive reviews are pouring in by the second, and Suga (real name Min Yoon-gi) is garnering much attention for his production skills.

BTS Suga drops remix of Coldplay and BTS collaboration "My Universe"

The release of BTS and Coldplay's collaboration track broke ARMY (fans of BTS) Twitter. The music video for the song was released through Coldplay's channel on September 30, 2021. Titled My Universe, the song was included in Coldplay's latest album, Music Of The Spheres.

The song was a huge hit not only amongst fans of the involved bands but also with the general public. Through the unique visuals portrayed in the music video, Google searches for "how to become an alien" hilariously shot up, showing the power of the bands' influence.

On October 18, 2021, the official Coldplay channel dropped a remix of the song created by BTS' Suga.

Despite having premiered less than 24 hours ago, the official video release of the remix has already garnered 1.5 million views in total and is climbing rapidly. As mentioned by the channel, the remix will also be released on the Digital Delux Edition of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres album.

Fans of BTS are happy to see BTS Suga take up the producer role once again, a position to which he is no stranger. The K-pop idol produced his music before debuting in BTS in 2013 and has actively had a hand in the band's final sound since then.

Coldplay @coldplay #YOONGI

youtu.be/HwRozlhZeIU We’re so grateful to SUGA for this glorious remix. A BRILLIANT producer on top of everything else ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #SUGA @BTS_twt love c, g, w + j We’re so grateful to SUGA for this glorious remix. A BRILLIANT producer on top of everything else ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #SUGA #YOONGI @BTS_twt love c, g, w + j

youtu.be/HwRozlhZeIU

Also Read

Suga has collaborated with several other artists in the music industry and produced music from them, such as Heize, IU, and Max. R

Recently, for BTS' collaboration with tech brand Samsung, Suga remixed their famous jingle Over The Horizon, the official new rendition of the theme song.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar