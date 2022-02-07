IST Entertainment to debut a new boy group

Home to K-pop acts like Apink and Weeekly, IST Entertainment will debut a new boy group in the first half of this year, according to Naver. It was reported that KaKao Entertainment and Japan's Sony Music Solutions had made joint investments in the upcoming boy group, which heightened industry expectations.

Following unconfirmed speculation, members of the upcoming boy group will be picked through a survival show. Apart from Apink and Weeekly, Victon, The Boyz, Bandage, along with soloists Kim Nam-joo and Jeong Eun-ji are also managed by the entertainment company.

One of IST Entertainment's oldest groups, Apink, made their debut with the extended play (EP) Seven Springs of Apink on April 19, 2011. Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jeong Eun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo, and Oh Ha-young are the current members of Apink.

Apink has won accolades at shows such as the Golden Disc Awards, the Seoul Music Awards, and the Mnet Asian Music Awards since their debut. On January 5, 2012, they won their first music program for My My, from their second EP Snow Pink, on M Countdown.

Apink's discography includes nine Korean mini-albums, three Korean studio albums, and three Japanese studio albums.

Victon is a seven-member boy group comprising of Han Seung-woo, Kang Seung-sik, Heo Chan, Lim Se-jun, Do Han-se, Choi Byung-chan, and Jung Su-bin. They made their debut with their extended play Voice to New World on November 9, 2016.

On January 18, Victon released their third album Chronograph, which included the eponymous lead single as well as its English version, their first song in the language.

IST Entertainment's rookie group Weeekly is composed of Lee Soo-jin, Shin Ji-yoon, Monday, Park So-eun, Lee Jae-hee, Jihan, and Zoa.

We Are, the group's debut EP, was released on June 30, 2020. Weeekly became a fan favorite soon after their debut. The lead single, After School, from their 2021 EP, We Play was an instant hit and remained on the charts for several weeks.

