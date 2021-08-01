GetwellsoonJiyoon trends after Weekly’s Jihoon decides to stay away from promotions for the new album due to anxiety

Weekly star Jiyoon has reportedly decided not to take part in the promotions of the group's comeback album. The idol's agency released a statement in which they announced that Jihoon will not be a part of any of the promotions.

Weekly consists of seven members Soojin, Jiyoon, Monday, Soeun, Jaehee, Jihan and Zoa. The girl group's comeback album is scheduled for release on August 4th.

Why won't Weekly Idol Jiyoon take part in promotional activities for upcoming album Play Game: Holiday?

A statement from Play M explained why Jiyoon would not take part in the promotional activities. The statement began: "We are here to notify you regarding Weekly Shin Jiyoon's health condition and future activities."

[NOTICE]



안녕하세요.

플레이엠엔터테인먼트입니다.



위클리 신지윤의 건강 상태 및 향후 활동과 관련하여 팬 여러분께 안내 드립니다. pic.twitter.com/kInziLbfOn — Weeekly (위클리) (@_Weeekly) August 1, 2021

They added: "In the midst of. (Past) activities, Jihoon has been developing intermittent symptoms of anxiety issues, and since then has been receiving treatments and psychological care from medical professionals. However, she recently has again developed a huge worry and anxiety during the preparation process of the new album. After a deep discussion with Jihoon herself, her family and medical professionals, it's been decided that she will need more time to focus on her recovery."Kpop girl group, "In the midst of. (Past) activities, Jihoon has been developing intermittent symptoms of anxiety issues, and since then has been receiving treatments and psychological care from medical professionals. However, she recently has again developed a huge worry and anxiety during the preparation process of the new album. After a deep discussion with Jiyoon herself, her family and medical professionals, it's been decided that she will need more time to focus on her recovery."

Play M also said, "As we've come to this decision with the artist's health condition as our utmost priority, we ask for your understanding and we will later notify you again in regards to Jiyoon's future activities."

The agency also apologized and said: "We deeply apologize for suddenly causing such worry to fans just prior to the new promotion activities, and we ask you to refrain from spreading speculations or misunderstandings regarding Jiyoon's health condition. We will do our best to support Jiyoon's recovery."

Fans support Weekly idol Jihoon's decision to take a break from promotional activities with hashtag #GetwellsoonJihoon

Fans have shown a great amount of support online with the hashtag #GetwellsoonJihoon. Under this, fans discussed different ways to help Jihoon with her anxiety. From sending love to her in different ways to working together, as fans to helping her feel supported and loved, there is a lot of discussion that has taken place under this thread.

hi daileees! let's join this project for our dearest jiyoon !! https://t.co/srsUfRB74Y — iane🍞 (@jiyoonsday) August 1, 2021

why? i feel like im so empty now 😔 i feel so empty to see just only 6 members on the comeback on wednesday later 😭 but i want jiyoon to recover soon, rest well our jiyoon. i can't wait to see you're healthily to perform for us on the stage later😭❤️ — Mei 🧳 | WeeeklyComebackDay3 (@myee630) August 1, 2021

Jiyoon!! Get well soon. Comeback soon with a big smile on your face. Rest well my baby. We love you❤ https://t.co/o5L0DJ5aVx — Ellamaeee (@Ellamaeee7) August 1, 2021

im already missing jiyoon but i hope she takes her time and rest well :(( — holiday party ! (@yeovist) August 1, 2021

Jiyoon our angel our happiness we will patiently waiting for you we love you so much — ina (@ibeeomie) August 1, 2021

I really hope Jiyoon gets well soon. I'm shocked it's taken this long for her to take a break.

What really matters is that she gets healthy before she worries about performing. And Soojin's post was comforting.

Get well soon Jiyoon, we look forward to hearing from you again! ❤ https://t.co/XYhTSR3esz — Simeon Rustin (@officialsimeonr) August 1, 2021

Yes, just take a break unnie, no matter how long, daileee will always wait for you!♡ 파이팅! We love youuu!💕💖 https://t.co/rEJooErZMr — °• yhana💜 •° (@VDaileee) August 1, 2021

In an industry where trainees and idols are usually pushed beyond limits and has caused grave consequences, fans are extremely thankful to Play M.

Play Game: Holiday is the fourth mini album by girl group Weekly. The song Holiday Party will serve as the title track of the album. It was revealed that there will be two versions of the physical albums: E World and M World. This album contains a total of five tracks.

Weekly debuted as a girl group in June. Before the group's debut, however, four prospective members left the group leaving Jiyoon's group with its current line up of seven members. The band debuted with a high school concept, and this time around, fans are waiting in anticipation to see how their new album had turned out.

Edited by Gautham Balaji