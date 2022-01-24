K-pop idol Eric from THE BOYZ tests positive for Covid-19 

K-pop member Eric from THE BOYZ has tested positive for Covid-19. The group's agency released an official statement on the K-pop group's official fancafé website.

The South Korean boy band is formed and managed by IST Entertainment. The group debuted on December 6, 2017 with the lead single Boy from their debut extended playlist, The First.

Fans pray and hope for THE BOYZ Eric's speedy recovery

On January 24, 2022, IST Entertainment announced that K-pop idol Eric contracted the Covid-19 virus and tested positive for the same. The agency released the following statement on its official fancafé website:

"Hello, this is IST Entertainment. We are writing to notify you that our artist, The Boyz's Eric, has tested positive for COVID-19. Eric received the third dose of the vaccine on the 20th and shared a meal with his acquaintance that day."

"After realizing his acquaintance had an overlap in track with a confirmed case, Eric immediately took the PCR testing on the 21st, which initially came back negative."

"After receiving negative results, he joined the schedule with the rest of the members on the 22nd. Before he joined the members he took a self-diagnostic test at home which also came back negative. As the group had a reality filming scheduled on the 24th, Eric took PCR testing once more on the 23rd. Eric was then confirmed positive on the morning of the 24th."

The agency further stated that the group members and staff from the Seoul Music Awards 2022 would be tested immediately, and their results will be announced in the coming days:

"Upon hearing the news, the staff and The Boyz members took the tests and are currently waiting for the results. We have also immediately notified the organizer this past weekend. We will be notifying you once again as soon as the results come back."

"The following official schedules of The Boyz will be rescheduled, which will be notified through the official home page. We apologize for causing concerns and we promise to continue prioritizing the guidelines of the health authorities to ensure our artists' health and safety. Thank you."

International fans took to social media to express their concerns and pray for the idol's speedy recovery. They are also waiting for updates regarding the health and safety of other members and staff.

ً @klvrjeon ohmygod.. eric of theboyz tested positive for c0vid. I hope everyone who attended sma last night are safe, all the artists and even the mcs, staffs and especially tbz themselves. get well soon eric :(( ohmygod.. eric of theboyz tested positive for c0vid. I hope everyone who attended sma last night are safe, all the artists and even the mcs, staffs and especially tbz themselves. get well soon eric :(( https://t.co/Ha6edhyszH

🦄 @2jaericsohn Get well soon Eric @WE_THE_BOYZ we'll pray for you fast recovery 🥺 Get well soon Eric @WE_THE_BOYZ we'll pray for you fast recovery 🥺 https://t.co/GtkSmU3wCA

THE BOYZ VITAMIN THE B💐📢❤🇲🇾 @atinmisoo1 always remember Deobis love you as much as you love us

#GetWellSoonEric

@WE_THE_BOYZ He love us better than anyone.. GET WELL SOON URI PRECIOUS MAKNAE ERICalways remember Deobis love you as much as you love us He love us better than anyone.. GET WELL SOON URI PRECIOUS MAKNAE ERIC💕 always remember Deobis love you as much as you love us❤❤❤#GetWellSoonEric @WE_THE_BOYZ https://t.co/f2yWF9gRWm

♡ @loonaboyzfiles #ERIC : get well soon the boyz’ maknae. stay strong and we’ll wait for you <3 — #ERIC : get well soon the boyz’ maknae. stay strong and we’ll wait for you <3 https://t.co/m3XCtgQAFG

ren ✿ gws eric :(🤍 @flrtsohn get lots of rest, stay hydrated, and eat !! i hope everything will be okay and covid won’t hit you that hard but stay safe <3 get well soon ericget lots of rest, stay hydrated, and eat !! i hope everything will be okay and covid won’t hit you that hard but stay safe <3 @WE_THE_BOYZ get well soon eric 😭💞 get lots of rest, stay hydrated, and eat !! i hope everything will be okay and covid won’t hit you that hard but stay safe <3 @WE_THE_BOYZ https://t.co/ygM85OjNCt

jean @DINGXXY yesterday's feeling he was fine, and now? why so suddenly?

please take good care of my eric !

PLEASE STAY SAFE AND STAY HEALTHY GUYS ! GET WELL SOON ERIC !yesterday's feeling he was fine, and now? why so suddenly?please take good care of my eric ! @ist_ent PLEASE STAY SAFE AND STAY HEALTHY GUYS ! @WE_THE_BOYZ GET WELL SOON ERIC ! 😭💗 yesterday's feeling he was fine, and now? why so suddenly? 😭please take good care of my eric ! @ist_ent. PLEASE STAY SAFE AND STAY HEALTHY GUYS ! @WE_THE_BOYZ https://t.co/ATVDhmUVhM

Latest news on the K-pop boy group

Meanwhile, on January 23, 2022, THE BOYZ won Bonsang (main prize) at the Seoul Music Awards, which was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

The glamorous event showcased brilliant talent and performances by various K-pop artists and groups. Furthermore, fans are accusing the award ceremony of rigging votes and have expressed their disappointment on various social media handles.

