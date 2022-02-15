IVE replaces MONSTA X for a day at Germany's KPOP.FLEX concert

In an unfortunate turn of events, MONSTA X will no longer be performing in the two day concert, KPOP.FLEX, in Germany, and their Starship Entertainment labelmates IVE will take the helm instead.

MONSTA X was one of several K-pop groups who were scheduled to perform at the event. The other performers in the line-up declared so far are EXO's Kai, (G)I-DLE, MAMAMOO, NCT Dream, ENHYPEN, ONEUS, and AB6IX. With MONSTA X backing out and IVE stepping in, several international fans were left disheartened.

IVE will perform on May 14, while MONSTA X will go on stage as scheduled on May 15

The coordinator of the KPOP.FLEX event announced that the boy group will not be able to perform on their scheduled day, i.e., Saturday, May 14 due to unavoidable circumstances. They will be replaced by the girl group IVE, who made their debut in December 2021.

However, MONSTA X will go ahead with their scheduled performance on Sunday, May 15. The organizers of the event assured the group’s fans that ticket holders will be given the opportunity to exchange their tickets for May 14 with that of May 15. Provisions for refunds have also been made available to buyers.

What is the Kpop.Flex concert?

KPOP.FLEX is Europe’s largest K-pop festival. The festival will take place on May 14-15, 2022 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. Over 40,000 fans of K-pop are expected to attend the event.

The event is deemed to be the first K-pop multigroup concert to take place in Europe. Targeting Europe’s substantial K-pop listening audience, the event is part of a five-year plan to build upon K-pop’s reach and influence on the continent.

In a press statement, Deutsche Bank Park’s Managing Director Patrik Meyer, said,

“KPOP.FLEX is a really dynamic addition to our line-up, which includes Ed Sheeran and Coldplay – and we’ve already pre-sold 300,000 tickets for those. 2022 is going to be a memory-making year for our state-of-the-art stadium.”

Apart from music performances, visitors at the festival will also be treated to some original artwork by South Korean artists and popular K-pop idols, including WINNER’s Kang Seung-youn, Ohnim and former SUPER JUNIOR singer Henry Lau. Limited edition prints of these artworks will also be available for purchase onsite.

Tickets for the festival went on sale from December 10 onwards via Ticketmaster here.

