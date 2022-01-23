The Omicron virus spread makes MONSTA X postpone their North American tour

MONSTA X has postponed their North American tour by four months. Starship Entertainment, the K-pop boy band’s agency, confirmed that the tour has been pushed back due to rising cases of the Omicron virus.

The K-pop group was formed through the reality survival program No.Mercy by Starship Entertainment. The group currently consists of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M, with former member Wonho leaving the group in October 2019.

MONSTA X cancels four shows due to rising cases of Omicron virus

The K-pop group has postponed its upcoming No Limit tour to May 2022 due to rising cases of the Omicron virus. The group has rescheduled 9 of its original 13 planned performances and canceled shows in Toronto, Boston, Atlantic City and Denver.

Starship Entertainment’s statement is as follows:

“Hello, this is Starship Entertainment. Thank you very much for your interest and support in the ‘2022 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR IN US/CANADA’ which was originally planned for January – February. We have decided to reschedule the ‘2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR’ to May – June, 2022. We have made this decision with the safety of our fans, artists, and staff as our top priority. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. For any canceled shows, those who purchased their tickets through a primary site like Ticketmaster.com will be notified directly regarding refunds. If you purchased your tickets through a secondary or resale site such as StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats, etc., please reach out to them directly regarding your refund. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and ask for your generous understanding. We look forward to ‘2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR’ and can’t wait to share a wonderful performance. Thank you.”

몬스타엑스_MONSTA X @OfficialMonstaX

2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR

공연 연기 안내 2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR공연 연기 안내 📢2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR공연 연기 안내 https://t.co/rtmO5fOqgy

The K-pop group announced nine rescheduled dates for the No Limit tour. It will begin on May 21, 2022, in New York City, before moving across the U.S. and ending on June 11 in Los Angeles.

몬스타엑스_MONSTA X @OfficialMonstaX

2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR

일정 안내 2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR일정 안내 📢2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR일정 안내 https://t.co/4ZIb1fkGvk

MONSTA X has been in the music industry since their successful debut in 2015. Half a decade into the game, the boys have proved their mind-boggling talent through their adrenaline-rushing music and foot-stomping choreography. Their mini albums Trespass and No Limit prove that there are no boundaries in making music.

