YG Entertainment removes all content of the accidental BLACKPINK song leak during Jeon Somi's live broadcast

BLACKPINK fans, known as BLINKs, have been looking forward to the K-pop girl group’s return to the music industry. On March 3, 2022, their wishes might have come true when Jeon Somi accidentally revealed what appears to be their comeback song.

Since the mishap, YG Entertainment has been on its toes trying to delete all possible content involving the song which spread like wildfire across the internet.

K-pop soloist Jeon Somi is a Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter based in South Korea. Somi’s popularity began when she won the competition show Produce 101 and later debuted as a member of the world-famous K-pop girl group I.O.I. in 2016.

However, following the disbandment of the group, Somi continued her career as a solo artist by releasing her debut solo album, XOXO, on October 29, 2021, under The Black Label.

YG Entertainment tries to fix BLACKPINK's leaked song

Since Jeon Somi is signed under YGE’s subsidiary label, The Black Label, she often uses the agency’s building for recording purposes. The agency is also home to K-pop acts like BLACKPINK, TREASURE, BIGBANG and more.

Jeon Somi recently held a live broadcast on her Instagram account and was interacting with fans while roaming around the agency’s building. She was looking for a comfortable room to sit in and film her broadcast.

The Dumb Dumb hitmaker accidentally opened the door of a recording studio where the staff was playing loud unreleased music. She immediately closed the door and fled the spot, but viewers were quick to recognize the singer’s voice in the studio room.

Later on, Somi went back and told the producer that she had been filming. The producer expressed his disbelief and stated that he might land in trouble for the incident.

Aléx (◕ᴥ◕) @chaeshi_555

It sounds like Jennie 🤔 Somi accidentally leaked a snippet of BLACKPINK upcoming songIt sounds like Jennie 🤔 Somi accidentally leaked a snippet of BLACKPINK upcoming song 💀😂It sounds like Jennie 🤔 https://t.co/12tb8zYJwp

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to rave about the incident and speculated that they might have heard BLACKPINK Jennie’s voice. They quickly created several posts and snippets of Somi's live broadcast.

ً @lisasuprmcy

"i'm very hot right now cos i was very surprised my heart dropped that seconds"



SOMI "i hope you guys didn't hear anything""i'm very hot right now cos i was very surprised my heart dropped that seconds"SOMI "i hope you guys didn't hear anything""i'm very hot right now cos i was very surprised my heart dropped that seconds"SOMI 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/y8uoOehp8V

YG Entertainment swiftly began taking down snippets of Somi’s live video on all social media platforms. The clips have been taken down for copyright, strengthening the claims that the song is indeed BLACKPINK’s latest comeback track.

BLΛCKPIИK GLOBAL @BLACKPINKGLOBAL 🏻



We are all happy & elated but from now on let us kindly refrain from sharing the clip, instead hype and be ready for the upcoming comeback! 🤍 YG Entertainment took down clips of Somi’s Instagram live as it was reported that the leaked song was from @BLACKPINK ’s NEW SONG!We are all happy & elated but from now on let us kindly refrain from sharing the clip, instead hype and be ready for the upcoming comeback! 🤍 YG Entertainment took down clips of Somi’s Instagram live as it was reported that the leaked song was from @BLACKPINK’s NEW SONG!👏🏻We are all happy & elated but from now on let us kindly refrain from sharing the clip, instead hype and be ready for the upcoming comeback! 🤍 https://t.co/og2D0VOxZG

BLACKPINK BLINK UNION💐 @BBU_BLACKPINK



pctto.

#BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK YG Entertainment take down clips of Somi’s IG live as it was reported that the leaked song that was heard is from BLACKPINK’s NEW SONG. YG Copyrighted it.pctto. YG Entertainment take down clips of Somi’s IG live as it was reported that the leaked song that was heard is from BLACKPINK’s NEW SONG. YG Copyrighted it.pctto.#BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK https://t.co/ih3joKEOdk

ed. @jungwonpopping it was confirmed that it's blackpink song on the one somi leaked last night on her live COMEBACK IS NEARING it was confirmed that it's blackpink song on the one somi leaked last night on her live COMEBACK IS NEARING https://t.co/9WLw3S4A5C

jha💐 @_jnnie_rbyjane



SO YG CONFIRMED IT'S BLACKPINK NEW SONG OMFG YGE Entertainment takes down videos of Jeon Somi IG live were she inadvertently played a song aiming rumours that it in factSO YG CONFIRMED IT'S BLACKPINK NEW SONG OMFG YGE Entertainment takes down videos of Jeon Somi IG live were she inadvertently played a song aiming rumours that it in factSO YG CONFIRMED IT'S BLACKPINK NEW SONG OMFG 😭 https://t.co/BvAKgl8ymr

Tim🐻🌹 @Timothyeus158



IS COMING WTF yg confirmed it's a blackpink song which was leaked yesterday….AHHHHHHHHHHHOMG???:&@!/‘ #BLACKPINK IS COMING WTF yg confirmed it's a blackpink song which was leaked yesterday….AHHHHHHHHHHHOMG???:&@!/‘#BLACKPINK IS COMING😭 https://t.co/sYL5fUI9BF

Latest updates on BLACKPINK's Jisoo

K-pop idol Jisoo melted hearts with her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2022. On March 1, Dior updated fans on its Twitter account and announced that its global brand ambassador, Jisoo, would represent the brand at the glamorous fashion show and reveal its latest collections.

The musician graced herself in a preppy outfit inspired by the 1995 film Clueless. She wore a yellow and black plaid dress with a white collar shirt and black necktie. Jisoo definitely made heads turn as she flaunted her ethereal beauty. She also became the face of Dior Addict's latest campaign.

Edited by Atul S