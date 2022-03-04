YG Entertainment removes all content of the accidental BLACKPINK song leak during Jeon Somi's live broadcast

BLACKPINK fans, known as BLINKs, have been looking forward to the K-pop girl group’s return to the music industry. On March 3, 2022, their wishes might have come true when Jeon Somi accidentally revealed what appears to be their comeback song.
Since the mishap, YG Entertainment has been on its toes trying to delete all possible content involving the song which spread like wildfire across the internet.
K-pop soloist Jeon Somi is a Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter based in South Korea. Somi’s popularity began when she won the competition show Produce 101 and later debuted as a member of the world-famous K-pop girl group I.O.I. in 2016.
However, following the disbandment of the group, Somi continued her career as a solo artist by releasing her debut solo album, XOXO, on October 29, 2021, under The Black Label.
YG Entertainment tries to fix BLACKPINK's leaked song
Since Jeon Somi is signed under YGE’s subsidiary label, The Black Label, she often uses the agency’s building for recording purposes. The agency is also home to K-pop acts like BLACKPINK, TREASURE, BIGBANG and more.
Jeon Somi recently held a live broadcast on her Instagram account and was interacting with fans while roaming around the agency’s building. She was looking for a comfortable room to sit in and film her broadcast.
The Dumb Dumb hitmaker accidentally opened the door of a recording studio where the staff was playing loud unreleased music. She immediately closed the door and fled the spot, but viewers were quick to recognize the singer’s voice in the studio room.
Later on, Somi went back and told the producer that she had been filming. The producer expressed his disbelief and stated that he might land in trouble for the incident.
Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to rave about the incident and speculated that they might have heard BLACKPINK Jennie’s voice. They quickly created several posts and snippets of Somi's live broadcast.
YG Entertainment swiftly began taking down snippets of Somi’s live video on all social media platforms. The clips have been taken down for copyright, strengthening the claims that the song is indeed BLACKPINK’s latest comeback track.
Latest updates on BLACKPINK's Jisoo
K-pop idol Jisoo melted hearts with her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2022. On March 1, Dior updated fans on its Twitter account and announced that its global brand ambassador, Jisoo, would represent the brand at the glamorous fashion show and reveal its latest collections.
The musician graced herself in a preppy outfit inspired by the 1995 film Clueless. She wore a yellow and black plaid dress with a white collar shirt and black necktie. Jisoo definitely made heads turn as she flaunted her ethereal beauty. She also became the face of Dior Addict's latest campaign.