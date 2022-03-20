Former IKON member B.I and LABOUM to aid victims of war in Ukraine through a concert

On March 26, 2022, B.I and LABOUM will be appearing at a charity concert to help victims of war in Ukraine. The Korean cheering group Red Angel and the Salvation Army will hold this concert virtually to raise awareness about the victims who have lost their family members and homes, as well as to request an end to the war in Ukraine.

B.I confirmed that he will attend the concert as it is an important matter for the whole world. LABOUM also disclosed that its members were overwhelmed with emotion after witnessing orphaned Ukrainian children seeking to escape the conflict, and conveyed their faith that the message of peace would spread around the world through the upcoming charity concert.

The Korean Salvation Army will donate all of the money collected from this live show to the Ukrainian Salvation Army.

Korean celebrities empathizing with the victims of war in Ukraine along with LABOUM and B.I

Many Korean celebrities frequently donate money to charitable causes and use their public stature to encourage their fans to do the same.

According to reports, actress Lee Young-ae donated 100 million won, which is approximately $82,950, to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Several other Korean celebrities, including actor Song Seung-heon and Super Junior member Choi Si-won, have used their social media handles to spread the word for peace in Ukraine.

On February 27, 2022, Yeri of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet posted a picture on her Instagram Story and became the first K-pop star to talk about the situation in Ukraine. The caption read,

"No war please."

Kim Min-ji, a former announcer and the wife of Park Ji-sung, shared links to make donations to the Ukraine relief fund.

Furthermore, not only K-pop idols are showing support to victims of the war in Ukraine. BTS fans have also previously donated large sums to the United Nations and other charitable organizations in Ukraine. Some fans who were unable to purchase BTS concert tickets donated their refund money to Ukrainian charitable organizations.

More about LABOUM and B.I

Meanwhile, LABOUM is preparing for a spring comeback. The group, with members Soyeon, ZN, Haein, and Solbin, is gearing up to make a comeback in April, as per their agency Interpark Music Plus on March 10, 2022.

The group last published new music in November of last year, when they released BLOSSOM, their third mini-album, and the title song Kiss Kiss.

Furthermore, on February 17, 2022, former IKON member B.I revealed that he had signed a contract with American agency Wasserman to handle his promotion in the United States.

