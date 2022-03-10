Top 10 countries with most BTS fans

BTS fans have been growing ever since the Dynamite singers began making history and impacting pop culture transitions worldwide. Following their debut in 2013, the group's massive fanbase started to flourish.

Although no official surveys have been carried out by the Army worldwide, the majority of sources disclose that the Philippines has the most Army. Unexpectedly, South Korea, the boy band's homeland, ranks second.

A few sources claim that the group has over 90 million fans worldwide, based on their social media accounts. As per Guinness, the K-pop artists surpassed 60.2 million Instagram followers last month, making them the platform's most-followed musical group. With a record 40.2 million Instagram followers, the group was acknowledged by Guinness in April 2021 as well.

They presently have 60.6 million Instagram followers, which explains the number of fans the K-pop sensation has worldwide.

Top countries with the largest number of BTS fans

According to a Korean media outlet, a sociological survey of over 400,000 BTS fans was conducted between July and September 2020. The results were released in March 2021, which also elaborated on the number of BTS fans worldwide in various countries.

The survey was translated into 46 different languages and included responses from over 100 countries and territories to ensure maximum visibility.

According to the survey, the United States has 8.4 percent of the BTS Army. Over 80,000 of the 400,000-plus people polled, of which 20% were from Indonesia. The reality that Indonesia has such a large fan base goes without saying to those who follow the industry.

If you see K-pop hashtags trending on Twitter or read that Stray Kids and NCT 127 have another 10 million YouTube views, you're quite inclined to consider Jakarta rather than New Jersey.

While the survey acknowledges issues with absorption and access to Korean platforms, it appears to imply that Korea's most prominent cultural product in recent years is enjoyed more by those outside of Korea than by the Koreans themselves.

According to a Korean news outlet, 1,843 Hallyu fan clubs were estimated to exist in 113 countries in 2018, excluding South Korea.

The report also included estimates for fans by region. There were 11.8 million members in 712 fan clubs in North and South America. With 70.59 million members across 457 fan clubs, Asia and Oceania took the top spot. Europe had 6.57 million fans in 534 clubs, while Africa and the Middle East had 230,000 in 140 clubs.

Over the years, Japan, the world's second-largest music market, has become the go-to promotional region for K-pop. However, 2018 was Hallyu's most successful year in the country, with over 300,000 fans. Consistent growth was also credited.

The Philippines has the largest fanbase in the world, accounting for nearly 21% of the overall Army worldwide. Here is a list of the countries with the most Army:

10) Mexico

9) Taiwan

8) U.S.A.

7) Brazil

6) Malaysia

5) Thailand

4) Vietnam

3) Indonesia

2) South Korea

1) Philippines

More information on BTS' fanbase

The majority of the participants were young, as the survey was done primarily through social media. Over half of the Army (50.31 percent; 202,704) were under the age of 18; those aged 18-29 made up 42.59 percent of the total (171,599). Only 4.24 percent and 2.02 percent of Army were in their 30s or 40s, respectively.

Only 11.3 percent of respondents identified as male, while 86.34 percent meant 348,377 identified as female. 2,962 people identified as non-binary.

In addition, 21,450 Army members are parents, 1 in 5 have a college degree, 0.57 percent are PhD holders, and 76.46 percent are either unemployed or students, according to the data.

Furthermore, there is no single way to determine how many fans the group has in India, but following an MV that the artists published on YouTube that received nearly 10 million views in just a few days, approximately 8 million of those views came from India.

In a sense, this answers the question of how many fans the group could have in India. India also held a number of themed competitions for the Army, which the septet noticed and praised.

The group broke three social media records in the last month alone, with their Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter accounts becoming the most-followed accounts for a music act on each platform, according to Guinness World Records.

The group also became the most-followed musical act on TikTok last month, according to Guinness, with 45.7 million followers.

According to Guinness, the Dynamite singers have far more Twitter followers than any other music group in the platform's history, with 44.2 million, an achievement the Korean group swiped from fellow boy band One Direction, who had 31.7 million followers in 2017.

V set two Guinness World Records in December 2021 when his individual Instagram account became the fastest to reach one million and then ten million followers on the platform. With these three inclusions, the group now has over 25 world records. BTS was inducted into the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame in September 2021.

The septet has always grown and has the world's largest fandom, with unfathomable records. Furthermore, the Army always uses their strength and donates to various social causes such as Covid Fund Relief, Black Lives Matter, and the Ukraine Crisis after being inspired by the group members.

BTS is set to perform at one of the world's most prestigious stages, the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas in 2022, following their Permission to Dance concert in South Korea. Rest assured, the fans are excited about the upcoming concert.

