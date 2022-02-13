Natalya is one of WWE's long-standing superstars, competing for the company since January 2007 when she signed her first deal. No wonder, with her longevity, that eventually she would reach some record-breaking milestones.

The daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart initially performed with WWE's developmental promotions, Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling. She was eventually called-up to the main roster in April 2008.

From there, she would go on to become a household name with the WWE Universe. Whether as a singles competitor or as part of a tag team, she would always deliver.

The Total Divas star has won multiple accolades during her career, including becoming a one-time WWE Divas Champion, a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside fellow veteran Tamina.

Though her Championship accomplishments may not stack up against the likes of Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair, she has enjoyed her share of accolades. The Canadian superstar is a champion behind the scenes, for example, being considered a mentor to fellow performers and a face to look up to.

The former Divas Champion is now appearing in the Guinness World Records book for some remarkable achievements. How many Guinness World Records does WWE Superstar Natalya hold?

The veteran superstar holds three Guinness World Records: Most appearances on pay-per-view for a female WWE wrestler, most matches for a female WWE wrestler and most wins by a female WWE wrestler.

What did Natalya say about her Guinness World Record accomplishments?

Following a tweet from the Guinness World Records account confirming her three records, Natalya responded via social media to provide her thoughts:

"You want to know how singular and special I am? Even The Rock, Steve Austin or John Cena couldn't capture the record of most FEMALE wins in WWE history!!! #RecordBreaker."

The Stampede Wrestling alumni is currently using the records as part of her gimmick - bringing the record book to the ring with her - on SmackDown during a feud with Aliyah. However, after the most recent episode, it appears she will now be transitioning into a feud with "The Protector" Xia Li.

