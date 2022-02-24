DAY6's Wonpil gets teary-eyed while announcing his military enlistment and explains why he applied early

DAY6's Wonpil took to social media to announce his early enlistment in the military. The K-pop idol updated fans on a live broadcast and could be seen tearing up when he announced the news.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men in the country between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to carry out compulsory military service for about two years.

Exemptions can be granted to those with exceptional skills, like international award-winning athletes and classical musicians, for their roles in elevating the country's reputation overseas.

DAY6's Wonpil chokes up while announcing that he will join the navy

On February 23, 2022, K-pop idol Wonpil held a Naver V Live broadcast in which he interacted with fans and spoke about his recent solo debut Pilmogramy, which ranked #1 on the Gaon album chart in February 2022.

During his live broadcast, the musician revealed some personal news and announced his military enlistment date.

The 27-year-old singer announced that he is set to join the military on March 28, 2022. He said that since group members Sugjin and Dowoon had already enlisted, a part of him wanted to enlist early as well. He said,

"I will be enlisting on March 28. Since Sungjin, Young K, and Dowoon are already enlisted, a part of me kind of wanted to enlist early too."

Wonpil revealed his plans and stated that he chose to join the navy as it was the fastest option available. He also said that since he was the last member of DAY6 to enlist in the military, he wanted to minimize the group's hiatus by enlisting as soon as possible. He shared,

"I think people may be surprised that I’m going to the navy. I didn’t originally plan on that, but I ended up enlisting in the navy because I wanted to match up the time of my military service as much as possible with the other DAY6 members’."

nand 🍀🍋🧜‍♀️ @nanndd Wonpil's yesterday Vlive highlight. Till we meet again, Pil 🤍 Wonpil's yesterday Vlive highlight. Till we meet again, Pil 🤍 https://t.co/eaZQKhXZeO

He further stated,

"The navy is 20 months, so it's two months longer than other branches of the military. But I wanted to enlist as quickly as possible, so I wound up choosing the navy."

DAY6's Wonpil reassured fans that he still has one month left before joining the navy and becoming an improved version of himself. He then burst into tears as he worried that MyDays, that is DAY6's fanbase, would miss him while he was gone.

"When we've all been discharged, MyDays, our biggest concern - our military service - will have ended, so we can all greet each other again with big smiles."

With tears in his eyes, he continued,

"The thing I'm saddest about is that when MyDays wants to see me, they won’t be able to. But it's not like I’m not going to return. Time will pass quickly."

Wonpil expressed his feelings about creating music for the rest of his life and hoped that concerts will be held after their return just like old times.

"We will all meet again, and I hope that we will be able to hold concerts as we did before COVID-19. I think I’ll be able to endure my service while thinking of those days."

The musician playfully joked and ended his emotional message by saying,

"When we reunite with MyDays, I hope not a single one of us will have been sick during that time, and we can all greet each other with smiles and the same [feelings] we have now. Don't you dare go anywhere, please don't go. I really hope you will all still be here, exactly as you are now."

"We will wait for you": Fans reach out to DAY6's Wonpil after his heart-felt live broadcast

Wonpil's emotional live broadcast touched the hearts of his fans and made them feel heavy-hearted as well. Fans took to social media platforms to send their warm wishes and requested him to stay strong during his period of service.

They also wished Wonpil luck and promised that they would wait for all the DAY6 group members until they return.

On a brighter note, Wonpil pointed out that it won’t be long before DAY6's Sungjin returns from his military service. He is scheduled to be discharged on September 7, 2022. Meanwhile, Young K is set to be discharged in April 2023, and Dowoon in July 2023.

