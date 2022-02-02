Fans find Jae removed from DAY6’s Spotify and Wikipedia group photo

Jae, aka Jay Park, a Twitch streamer, musician, and “former K-pop idol”, was photoshopped out of the five-member group photo on Spotify’s artist tab and Wikipedia page of DAY6. The artist and JYP Entertainment, the band’s agency, released contradictory statements regarding Jae’s role in the group a month ago.

As MyDays (fandom) tried to grapple with understanding which statement was final, some found him removed from the group’s photo, further speculating that he had eventually left the group.

“It still hurts…”: Jae photoshopped out of DAY6’s group photos draws mixed response

tee #LoveSKZ ❣️ @hyuneminsung deserves tho i just saw someone on tiktok posted day6 account on spotify and i thought it was not real but i just checked and....deserves tho i just saw someone on tiktok posted day6 account on spotify and i thought it was not real but i just checked and.... 😳 deserves tho https://t.co/EZTSm2YRXz

Recently, a MyDay noticed that DAY6's group photo on Spotify's profile seemed slightly off until they realized it only showed four members. The profile picture on the music streaming app was the band's concept photo from the seventh EP, The Book of Us: Negentropy.

Moreover, fans noticed that it wasn't just cropping out but photoshopping him out of the picture. The band's Wikipedia page, which anyone can edit, also cropped Jae out of the image. It even lists him as a past member.

Jae personally announced, "taking a break" from the band's activities for a while on January 1, 2022. Hours later, JYP Entertainment released a contradictory statement saying their contract with Jae expired on December 31, 2021, and "he will no longer be a part" of the band.

However, the artist has consistently assured fans that there will be an OT5 release someday in the future. In his recent controversy about bad-mouthing Jamie, he said he "isn't part of K-pop anymore," leading to more mixed signals.

The band's Spotify page photoshopping the concept photo led MyDays to solidify their speculation on Jae's exit from the band. The recent controversy with Jamie led some fans to comment "DESERVED," "congratulations," and more in TikTok's comment section.

Comments regarding Jae being photoshopped (Screenshot via @cringeycass/TikTok)

Comments regarding Jae being photoshopped (Screenshot via @cringeycass/TikTok)

Comments regarding Jae being photoshopped (Screenshot via @cringeycass/TikTok)

Some even praised the editing skills and commented on how the agency took the time to photoshop him rather than just cropping him.

Meanwhile, for other MyDays, it was a severe and heart-wrenching situation. They expressed their sadness over watching the band members go from six to five to now four.

𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒂 @taecmyheart_ spotify on desktop and apple music are just edited day6's profile photo.

now it's time to brace myself for accepting the reality🥲 tbh, it's still hurt tho but that's okay time will heal. let's keep supporting the boys both as a group and individual and trust them. love you guys! spotify on desktop and apple music are just edited day6's profile photo.now it's time to brace myself for accepting the reality🥲 tbh, it's still hurt tho but that's okay time will heal. let's keep supporting the boys both as a group and individual and trust them. love you guys! https://t.co/SNGv1leoOw

ANNARICH🎸🎸🥁🎸🎹 @RichBarneypin @seokyoungjay @hugmehyuka That company is desperately trying to convince themselves that everything is fine without one member but the truth is, every Day6 song we hear on Spotify will showcase the talents, the voices, the music of 5, repeat FIVE members. Unless they decide to mute or edit out some parts. @seokyoungjay @hugmehyuka That company is desperately trying to convince themselves that everything is fine without one member but the truth is, every Day6 song we hear on Spotify will showcase the talents, the voices, the music of 5, repeat FIVE members. Unless they decide to mute or edit out some parts.

Only the Spotify and Wikipedia pages suggest that DAY6 is now a four-member band. The band’s official Instagram account still has photos of Jae and follows his account on both Instagram and Twitter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Members Dowoon, Sungjin and YoungK are currently serving their country as active soldiers, leaving Wonpil the only remaining for enlistment.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar