JYP announces Jae Park's departure from DAY6 and agency, despite the idol calling it a "hiatus"

Hours after DAY6 member Jae Park announced his hiatus from group activities, JYP Entertainment surprised fans by saying that the idol had left the band and ended his contract with the agency.

The Argentina-born singer made his debut with DAY6 in 2015. Before joining DAY6, Jae Park’s claim to fame in South Korea was as one of the final six contestants in the first season of the singing competition television series K-pop Star. Although he came sixth, he was noticed and offered a contract by JYP Entertainment.

In 2020 Jae Park embarked on a solo career under the stage name eaJ.

JYP announces Jae Park's split from group and agency

On January 1, the agency JYP Entertainment issued an official statement, announcing the split between Jae Park and DAY6.

The statement, translated from Korean, reads,

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. First, we would like to sincerely apologize to the My Day (as DAY6 fans are called) who have always cheered on DAY6 for bringing you this sudden news. As of 31 December 2021, DAY6 member Jae will be leaving the band and ending his exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment due to personal reasons. JYP Entertainment arrived at this decision in order to respect Jae's wishes after engaging in a lengthy discussion with the idol. Although our relationship with Jae has now come to an end, JYP Entertainment will continue to cheer on Jae's new beginning in the near future. Finally, JYP Entertainment promises to provide the fullest support toward the activities of DAY6, and we ask for your unending love and support. Thank you."

Jae Park announces hiatus from DAY6

Incidentally, a few hours prior to JYP's announcement, Jae Park had shared a letter for DAY6 fans around the world, stating that he would be taking a hiatus from the group’s promotional event, but did not mention leaving.

Park said,

"Hello My Day. Everyone, those who have been with DAY6 or with me until this day, thank you so much. These past six years have been some of the happiest years of my life, and I am so grateful to have built up so many memories that will stay with me forever. I had a lot to think about, and I tried my best, but I think that it would be inadequate for me to linger where I am, because there is still so much for me to improve on. After a sincere discussion with my agency, we have arrived at the decision to announce a hiatus in my group promotions. I will cherish these memories of sweating together, pushing forward together, and all of the happy moments which brought me to tears for the past six years right by my heart, and hope that I can return to the band as a better person than I am now. This has been DAY6's Jae, thank you!"

Following both statements, fans of the group and Jae Park are at a loss. Several are of the belief that Jae Park leaving is only temporary, and that the idol will rejoin DAY6, while a part of a different agency, much like 2PM’s Taecyon.

tent_typewriter_bass @tent_Bass @Mymiracleday_

However,since JYPE allows co-management, he can join Day6 in the future if he wants too just like Taec w/ 2PM @soompi But officially, as in legal and contractual terms, he also left Day6 as his contract with JYPE is co-terminous with DAY6. He got signed as an artist that is part of Day6.However,since JYPE allows co-management, he can join Day6 in the future if he wants too just like Taec w/ 2PM @Mymiracleday_ @soompi But officially, as in legal and contractual terms, he also left Day6 as his contract with JYPE is co-terminous with DAY6. He got signed as an artist that is part of Day6.However,since JYPE allows co-management, he can join Day6 in the future if he wants too just like Taec w/ 2PM

Not long after JYP’s statement, Jae Park livestreamed on Twitch, assuring fans that he is only leaving JYP Entertainment, and will rejoin DAY6 post hiatus.

🌌 dreaminperfect 🌌 @dreaminperfect_ @soompi Imma be ctrlc+ctrlv this everywhere but for everyone who's not watching Jae's stream rn he said he's leaving JYPE forever, but he's only on hiatus from Day6. He's discussed with the boys and said to trust them and "no worries" so guys please don't be too upset <3 @soompi Imma be ctrlc+ctrlv this everywhere but for everyone who's not watching Jae's stream rn he said he's leaving JYPE forever, but he's only on hiatus from Day6. He's discussed with the boys and said to trust them and "no worries" so guys please don't be too upset <3

Trust Day6 @PutSugaOnMe



Situation 1: Jae ≠ JYP

Situation 2: Jae ≠ Day6 (so yes, he did leave)



Situation 1 is forever.



‼️BUT situation 2 is only FOR NOW. Bc he talked with the boys, and he said to NOT WORRY and TRUST THEM. So he's basically saying that he WILL come back, somehow. @soompi From Jae's Twitch:Situation 1: Jae ≠ JYPSituation 2: Jae ≠ Day6 (so yes, he did leave)Situation 1 is forever.‼️BUT situation 2 is only FOR NOW. Bc he talked with the boys, and he said to NOT WORRY and TRUST THEM. So he's basically saying that he WILL come back, somehow. @soompi From Jae's Twitch:Situation 1: Jae ≠ JYPSituation 2: Jae ≠ Day6 (so yes, he did leave)Situation 1 is forever.‼️BUT situation 2 is only FOR NOW. Bc he talked with the boys, and he said to NOT WORRY and TRUST THEM. So he's basically saying that he WILL come back, somehow.

Maggie 🎀 @bamyoon @PutSugaOnMe @soompi It means he’s only apart front Day6 till they ALL leave JYPE which will be happening soon :) @PutSugaOnMe @soompi It means he’s only apart front Day6 till they ALL leave JYPE which will be happening soon :)

제아☁️ @eaJFirst In conclusion Jae ended his contract with jyp, Jae will not with day6 (will take a break) FOR NOW and he already talked with the boys about it, so no worries. In conclusion Jae ended his contract with jyp, Jae will not with day6 (will take a break) FOR NOW and he already talked with the boys about it, so no worries. https://t.co/p0jiNlBUGU

Meanwhile, three DAY6 members - Dawoon, Sungjin and Young K - are currently undertaking mandatory Korean military service. Wonpil, the only other South Korean member, is yet to enlist.

