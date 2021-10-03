5 K-pop idols who will be completing or have completed their military service in 2021

Every year, many male K-pop idols enlist in order to complete their mandatory military service enlistment. This can take up to 18 to 21 months at the very least. Some K-pop idols complete it earlier in their lives, and others choose to do it as they get closer to the maximum age of enlistment.

This article will list a few idols that have been discharged from the military or will be completing their mandatory service period in 2021.

Which K-pop idols have been discharged or will be discharged from the military in 2021?

1) EXO's D.O

After 19 months of hard work, EXO's D.O or Doh Kyung-soo was discharged from the military on 25 January 2021. He enlisted on 1 July 2019. While participating in military activities, he starred in the military musical Return: The Promise of the Day.

After his return, he made his much-anticipated solo debut with the album Empathy.

2) Infinite's Sung-jong and Woo-hyun

Both Sung-jong and Woo-hyun, from the six-member K-pop band Infinite, were discharged this year. Sung-jong quietly enlisted and posted a letter on his Instagram account on 29 July 2019, revealing his decision. He was discharged on 8 May 2021, after a year and ten months.

Woo-hyun enlisted on 24 October 2019. Owing to his shoulder injury, he served as a public service worker and not an active duty soldier. Coincidentally, Sung-jong was also placed as a public service worker. Woo-hyun was discharged after nineteen months and eleven days on 4 August 2021.

3) BTOB's Sung-jae and Hyun-sik

BTOB's Sung-jae and Hyun-sik enlisted together, along with Pentagon's Jin-ho. The K-pop idols enlisted on 11 May 2020. Sung-jae was discharged on 26 September 2021. As explained by him, he went on vacation on September 26 and was discharged before he could return.

Hyun-sik was to be discharged on 14 November 2021. However, due to COVID-19, he was let go much earlier on 28 September 2021.

4) Pentagon's Jin-ho

Jin-ho, or Jo Jin-ho, enlisted with the BTOB members on 11 May 2020. Right before enlisting, he released a self-composed single titled I'm Here. His official discharge date is set to be 14 November 2021.

5) Seung-ri

The ex-Bigbang member enlisted on 9 March 2020. During his enlistment, Seungri was still involved in the trial for the "Burning Sun" scandal. Owing to this, his case was transferred to the military court where it continued.

The K-pop idol was originally set to enlist on 9 March 2020, but applied for a delay. He was due to be discharged on 16 September 2021, but it has been postponed owing to the complexity of the trial. Until the issue is resolved, his military service has been temporarily suspended.

