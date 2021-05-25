3 movies featuring Taecyeon (Ok Taec Yeon) fans must watch

Ok Taec Yeon, better known as Taecyeon, is a singer, actor, rapper, and model. He is best known for his recent role as Jang Jung Woo / Jang Han Seok in the Netflix original series "Vincenzo."

Taecyeon has had a long career in the industry, being a member of the K-pop group “2PM,” which debuted in Korea in 2008. He has acted in numerous dramas such as “Tale of the Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi”, “Save Me”, “Dream High” among others.

3 Taecyeon movies that define him as an actor

1) Hansan

The film, directed by Kim Han Min, is about the Battle of Hansan Island, a naval battle between the Japanese and Korean fleets that took place in 1592. Taecyeon will play the role of Im Joon Young, one of the members of the naval forces.

The premiere is scheduled for summer 2021, and it's the first historical film Taecyeon has acted in.

Hansan poster (Imagen via Movie Daum)

2) House Above Time

Also known as House of the Disappeared, House Above Time is a 2017 thriller film featuring Kim Yoon Jin, Ok Taec Yeon, and Jo Jae Yoon. It tells the story of Kang Min Hee, an ordinary housewife who was married to Kim Chul Joong and they have a child together.

One day her husband dies suddenly and her son disappears in her house. She ends up in prison for 25 years until she is finally released and returns to her home where it all happened.

It is a must-watch movie, especially Taecyeon's performance as the priest.

3) The Night before the Wedding

The film was released in South Korea on November 21, 2013 and ranked third in sales during its opening weekend.

This romantic comedy film is about the story of four couples:

1) A retired professional baseball player who coaches a minor league team and his girlfriend, a doctor who owns an urology clinic.

2) A chef and his girlfriend, a professional manicurist.

3) A middle-aged man who owns a flower shop and his girlfriend, an immigrant from Uzbekistan,

4) A receptionist dating a wedding planner.

It is a movie full of funny moments.

