Jamie and Jae Park set aside differences after the former DAY6 member personally apologizes

South Korean singer Jamie, a.k.a. Jimin Park, once again addresses former DAY6 member Jae Park's inappropriate comments.

In one of his live streams, Jae called his former JYP Label mate a ‘thot.’ After his statement, the rapper received immense backlash from the K-Pop community around the world, with many calling his misogynist comment out.

In the clip, which started making rounds on social media almost immediately, Park can be seen saying:

"Okay, now that I'm not in K-Pop anymore, I can say this. Why Jamie trying to be a thot." He then proceeded to claim that he thought "thot" was the same as "baddie," but the Internet did not buy his excuse."

Incidentally, both idols have been friends for a long time, and the rapper has even made an appearance on her YouTube channel.

After receiving backlash, Park publicly apologized to the singer and to his fans who were offended by his language. Park said,

"In no way was I referencing any kind of physical behavior or energy, but rather the aura of what people refer to as a 'baddie' and thought the two were synonymous."

Jamie and former DAY6 member Jae Park talk it out

While Jamie had appeared disturbed and upset by the situation back then, it appears she has forgiven Jae Park, and the duo have talked it out.

On January 20, Jamie shared a series of tweets on her Twitter account, explaining the situation. The “No Numbers” singer said the former DAY6 member had met her and personally apologized.

JIMINxJAMIE @jiminpark07 Jae came by the other day we had a talk he apologized for his words and mistake.If anyone knows about Jae as a friend or close person you would know he wasn't meaning that as what he said. He promised me he would use his words wisely and I appreciate it. Out of all the mistakes

The singer then told Park about her own feelings about the situation, and the two had a long conversation about it. Jimin Park stated that as his friend, she “wanted him to know that this is something he needs to rethink and put into action.”

JIMINxJAMIE @jiminpark07 Jae came by the other day we had a talk he apologized for his words and mistake.If anyone knows about Jae as a friend or close person you would know he wasn't meaning that as what he said. He promised me he would use his words wisely and I appreciate it. Out of all the mistakes Just a wakeup call for Jae and for his future I do really want him to go for the right direction , and as a friend I wanted him to know this is something he needs to rethink and put in action. I told him everything about how I felt and he felt awful about it twitter.com/jiminpark07/st…

JIMINxJAMIE @jiminpark07 Just a wakeup call for Jae and for his future I do really want him to go for the right direction , and as a friend I wanted him to know this is something he needs to rethink and put in action. I told him everything about how I felt and he felt awful about it twitter.com/jiminpark07/st… So for everyone and all the fans who also got hurt, he wanted to let me and you guys he will never make a mistake or even a joke about something that is very serious. That's what friends are for right? twitter.com/jiminpark07/st…

She concluded the thread on a lighter note, stating that she would smack the rapper if he does something similar again.

JIMINxJAMIE @jiminpark07 So @eaJPark imma smack you if u do that one more time So @eaJPark imma smack you if u do that one more time

The response to Jamie’s tweets have been mainly appreciative. Many commended her for being forgiving and for accepting Jae’s apology. Several also called her a good friend for pointing out a friend’s mistake and asking him to change, rather than letting it slide.

airi is not my name @airichiharu_ @jiminpark07 I knew he never meant it because he just wants to tease you but yeah, the 'joke' wasn't right. I do hope for the best for everyone, and this I pray not to happen again, and please do not judge Jae when you only know him when he's on issues. @jiminpark07 I knew he never meant it because he just wants to tease you but yeah, the 'joke' wasn't right. I do hope for the best for everyone, and this I pray not to happen again, and please do not judge Jae when you only know him when he's on issues.

như @nhhuuuu @jiminpark07 it’s your apology to take so if you’re okay with it then we are too @jiminpark07 it’s your apology to take so if you’re okay with it then we are too ❤️

Lulu ☆JAEVERS☆ @JaehyungieSmile @jiminpark07 I'm so happy you two already have a talk, but it's still about you, i hope you feel better, you're an amazing woman and friends i'm so thankful you being his friends, i'm so sorry, i really hope you good now. @jiminpark07 I'm so happy you two already have a talk, but it's still about you, i hope you feel better, you're an amazing woman and friends i'm so thankful you being his friends, i'm so sorry, i really hope you good now.

tsan @xxxtxs 부탁드립니다~ 고맙습니다~ 사랑합니다 ~ @jiminpark07 M'am take care of him, ofc you better smack him if he repeat his mistake부탁드립니다~ 고맙습니다~ 사랑합니다 ~ @jiminpark07 M'am take care of him, ofc you better smack him if he repeat his mistake🙏 부탁드립니다~ 고맙습니다~ 사랑합니다 ~ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Meanwhile, the "WITCH" singer was previously a part of the vocal duo 15&. The 24-year-old was working under JYP Entertainment until April 2020, after which she joined Warner Music Korea.The former Day6 member Jae Park left JYP Entertainment only a few days before the controversy with a shocking announcement that also announced the rapper’s departure from Day6.

