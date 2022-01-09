Former Day6 member Jae Park apologizes to Jamie, but not before receiving backlash from netizens

Former Day6 member Jae Park apologized for his inappropriate comments about Jamie aka Jimin Park, but not before receiving immense backlash from Jamie and the Internet.
While both Jae and Jamie have been friends for a long time, the former Da6 member’s recent comments on livestream appear to have understandably put a wedge between the two.
Day6's Jae Park made uncomfortable comments about long-time friend Jamie
In one of his recent live streams, Jae Park called his long-time friend and former JYP label mare Jamie a “thot”, which is a derogatory word used to shame women.
In the short clip, which soon flooded social media sites, Jae can be seen smiling and joking, before saying,
"Okay, now that I'm not in K-Pop anymore, I could say this: Why Jamie tryin' to be a thot?"
The former idol then justified his statement by saying
"That's right! I said it. Tell her. I said it! Tell her!"
The immediate reaction from most K-pop fans online was one of shock and dismay, with many calling Jae Park’s statements insensitive and offensive, regardless of his friendship with Jamie.
Some however jumped to the rapper’s defense, sharing an extended version of the video, where Jae Park states that he was confused between the terms 'thot' and 'baddie'. Park also claimed that he and Jamie joke around with each other all the time.
Jamie’s response to the Jae’s comments, have confirmed that the comments were not appreciated. The former 15& member expressed her sadness and shock after hearing Park’s comments in a series of now deleted tweets.
Just remember how much I cared about you even before you were in your last company and how many times [I asked] if you were alright. I prayed for you. Your questions were like mine. It's really sad."
Soon after, she tweeted, "I'm just deleting it. I'm okay."
Jamie has had a long history of being inappropriately sexualised, and for a friend to call her these derogatory terms has left the idol deeply upset. Jae had even made appearances on Jamie's YouTube channel, Our Girl Jamie.
Jae Park issues an apology
An hour after Jamie’s last tweet, Jae Park tweeted out a public apology after receiving severe backlash. Jae claimed that he thought his comments were only “friendly banter” and he did not mean to “take a slight at” Jamie, or offend her. Moreover, Park stated that he got confused between “thot” and “baddie”, and assumed both meant the same.
While Jamie has not yet responded to Jae Park’s apology, the internet is not too accepting of it. For many, it seemed the backlash was the reason behind the apology, and not actual regret. Jae Park’s behavior too, has been brought into question since this is not the first time he has made these contentious remarks.
Meanwhile, Jamie, whose real name is Park Ji-Min, was previously a part of the vocal duo 15&. The 24-year-old was working under JYP Entertainment until April 2020, after which Jamie joined Warner Music Korea.The former Day6 member Jae Park left JYP Entertainment only a few days ago with a shocking announcement which also proclaimed the rapper’s departure from Day6.