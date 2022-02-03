Jae Park appears to bid South Korea farewell in cryptic post

Amidst several scandals and controversies, it appears the former Day6 member Jae Park has bid farewell to South Korea.

On January 1, 2022, the rapper announced an unexpected hiatus from the group Day6. Not long after, JYP Entertainment made an official statement announcing his departure from both the agency and the group. Following the announcement, Jae Park had been involved in a number of misdemeanors, including calling his long-time friend Jamie an inappropriate word during a Twitch stream.

The former idol has since been removed from Day6’s Spotify and Wikipedia group photos.

Jae Park is reportedly moving back to the USA

In a cryptic post on his Instagram and Twitter handle, Jae Park gave fans a glimpse at what is apparently a behind-the-scenes photo from the filming of DAY6‘s You make Me MV, which is part of Day6’s last comeback album. While the picture is innocuous enough, what caught many off guard was the caption. In an uncharacteristically reflective gesture, the rapper looked back at the past, and left a message of gratitude.

The caption, when translated from Korean, reads,

"It was rough at times, but I think I got a lot more of the happy moments. Thanks for that! Goodbye!"

This caption led several to believe the rapper is bidding farewell to South Korea and returning to the US.

clarity @saturjae @eaJPark have a safe flight.. and take care. Lets be healthy and happy forever mentally and physically. always wish u all the best luck in the future ( ◠‿◠ ) @eaJPark have a safe flight.. and take care. Lets be healthy and happy forever mentally and physically. always wish u all the best luck in the future ( ◠‿◠ )

👩🏻‍🚀 Jemi @eaJParj @eaJPark Thank you for your hard work, Jae! You're doing great! And I'm still proud of you till now. Let's be more successful in the future! I love you! Everyones who trust in you also loves you! See you again in another good path! Can't wait to see you rise and shine! @eaJPark Thank you for your hard work, Jae! You're doing great! And I'm still proud of you till now. Let's be more successful in the future! I love you! Everyones who trust in you also loves you! See you again in another good path! Can't wait to see you rise and shine! ❤️ https://t.co/Kd0a1Br11S

Ye 📌 AU @Not_eaJPark

we could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen

you and me got a whole lot of history

so don't let it go, we can make some more

we can live forever



@eaJPark you and me got a whole lot of historywe could be the greatest team that the world has ever seenyou and me got a whole lot of historyso don't let it go, we can make some morewe can live forever @eaJPark you and me got a whole lot of historywe could be the greatest team that the world has ever seenyou and me got a whole lot of historyso don't let it go, we can make some morewe can live forever❤️❤️❤️❤️

J-KEY🌙JOA🌻 @J_key1219 @eaJPark Thank you for all great memories. Let'starting again. It's not the end. @eaJPark Thank you for all great memories. Let'starting again. It's not the end.

This is not the first time Park has hinted at moving back.

In October 2021, he announced that he would be moving back to his hometown of Los Angeles, California, in February. Jae Park was born in Argentina but raised in L.A., before making his way to South Korea in 2012 to pursue a career in music.

While many fans of Day6 wished him luck, several were also left heartbroken by his decision. Many took to social media to share both their best wishes and remorse.

Meanwhile, while bidding farewell to Form, Park wrote a letter to fans, saying,

"I am sincerely grateful for everyone who has been with DAY6 and me. For the past six years, I have had a very happy time and made memories that will last forever with me. I have had a lot of thoughts and ideas, and put in a lot of work, but I am still lacking in many ways, so I can’t stay where I am right now. After discussing with JYP, I am sorry to tell you that we have made the decision for me to take a break from DAY6’s activities for the time being. I will cherish the memories, from the sweat and journeys together to the crying and rejoice that we felt for the past six years. and will return more improved. This has been DAY6’s Jae. Thank you!"

Also Read Article Continues below

Many hope that Jae Park continues to work on his rapping career in L.A. and hopefully gets back together with Day6 in the future.

Edited by Siddharth Satish