"I didn’t want to be a person that makes their friends feel like that": Jae Park addresses his controversial remarks about Jamie on Twitch stream

Former Day6 member Jae Park revisited the controversy with singer Jamie on a recent Twitch livestream, apologizing once again to both the singer and her fans.

Merely a week after officially leaving JYP Entertainment, and Day6, the rapper called his former label mate, and long time friend Jamie, a “thot.” After the statement, Park received a lot of backlash from the K-Pop community around the world, with many labeling him misogynistic.

The former idol has since issued a formal apology to both MyDays and Jamie. According to Jamie, the two have also talked it out.

Jae came by the other day we had a talk he apologized for his words and mistake.If anyone knows about Jae as a friend or close person you would know he wasn't meaning that as what he said. He promised me he would use his words wisely and I appreciate it. Out of all the mistakes

Just a wakeup call for Jae and for his future I do really want him to go for the right direction , and as a friend I wanted him to know this is something he needs to rethink and put in action. I told him everything about how I felt and he felt awful about it

So for everyone and all the fans who also got hurt, he wanted to let me and you guys he will never make a mistake or even a joke about something that is very serious. That's what friends are for right?

However, Jae Park once again addressed the situation, this time on a Twitch stream, while also addressing some of the concerns.

Jae Park apologized once again for his problematic word usage with respect to Jamie

In one of his recent Twitch streams, the rapper revisited the incident and spoke about how it affected their friendship. The two go way back, and Park has also made several appearances on the WITCH singer’s YouTube account. He said,

"I realized I f*cked up when I called my friend and she picked up crying. That’s when it really hit, and I don’t want… I didn’t want to be a person that makes their friends feel like that."

so jae went on twitch stream to explain himself further. i want to make it clear im not posting this because im his fan, i've never even been a day6 fan, i like some songs, but thats it. im generally not into bands. but the reason why im posting this, is because just as much +

as we should spread around when he does fuck up, we should also spread around when he tries to hold himself accountable. he said many many more things during this stream, and i'll link it so you guys can watch it fully. he addressed everything from what he did to jamie, +

Park went on to say that when he originally called his friend that word, he didn't think much of it. Despite this, he now realizes that, given how badly his friend responded to the word, he should have known better.

"To be honest, at that moment in time, I didn’t realize how big of a thing I had done to her because by saying that, it wasn’t just a joke at that point… It was something that I wasn’t aware of at the time because I’m her friend, I should have been more aware also. In the connotation, I should have been. I really, really hurt her."

The matter reportedly also reached Jae Park's parents. Jamie’s parents reportedly called his parents to inform them of the effect the rapper’s statements had had on their daughter. He shared,

"It got to a point where my parents called me, and my parents told me, ‘Yo, Jamie’s parents just called.’ They were crying as well. And then I thought again, ‘How did I get here?’ …Honestly, I feel like I have done a lot to hurt a lot of people, and if they want to come and say their piece, then I accept that."

The idol revealed that this incident also made him realize that he needs to work on himself, and that this was a much needed wake-up call.

One of the viewers of the Twitch stream asked Jae Park whether his split with JYP had played any role in the incident, to which he said,

"It wasn’t ever meant to be hateful. It was never meant to be a diss at her. I took an illusion of freedom as being able to not just say what’s on my mind but say things that weren’t even on my mind, just say things out of f*cking thin air without thinking."

Jae Park went on to say that after meeting with Jamie, he spoke with a number of his friends, who helped him realize the gravity of the situation.

"That situation should not have occurred under any circumstance. It really shouldn’t have."

"I realized you need to watch your mouth … because it’s just … the thought of freedom I’ve been chasing after for so long was finally here, and I decided to take it and run with it, and I didn’t know … how to handle myself. I didn’t know how to be a person…"

Both Jamie and Jae Park reportedly spoke over the phone and also met in-person to have a conversation. The two are, according to all accounts, on good terms again.

"She saw the whole video, and she got it. It was a joke. But… At that point, I just stayed with the apology because I felt that I had understood why she felt that way in the moment, whether it was a joke or not, it was uncalled for, it was stupid, it was dumb, it was unnecessary…"

The Twitch stream ended with Jae Park claiming that he now sees the event as a necessary learning experience for himself. He also said that he would remove certain words that might be deemed offensive from his vocabulary.

"I think I needed this learning experience. Of course, I would never do it again. Of course, if I could go back, I would take it back."

Jamie was previously a member of the vocal duo 15&. The 24-year-old worked for JYP Entertainment until April 2020, when she left to join Warner Music Korea. Jae Park, a former Day6 member, abruptly left JYP Entertainment just days before the controversy with a shocking announcement that also announced the rapper's departure from Day6.

Edited by Sabika