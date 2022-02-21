Fans welcome Park Bo-gum as the actor gets early discharge from military

South Korean heartthrob Park Bo-gum was discharged early from the military for his active duty on February 21 and was spotted out-and-about by fans. As per the new COVID regulations and the freedom to use remaining leaves, he doesn’t need to return to the military for an official discharge scheduled for April 30.

Fans received their first look of the Record of Youth actor in a navy blue outfit and a hat, carrying a large backpack. The actor will not be an active soldier but an active serviceman, which means that he won’t be able to be in the public light or release any content until he officially finishes his service.

On February 21, 28-year-old Park Bo-gum returned home after getting an early discharge from conscription. He enlisted for military service on August 31, 2020. The actor’s return marked a celebratory moment for fans who waited for a long time to see the star.

Blossom Entertainment, the actor’s agency, told TVDaily that he will rest until his official discharge date, April 30, and will plan future activities after that. The actor served as a member of the navy and was promoted to sergeant in November last year. He opted to take a vacation using his remaining leaves and took an early discharge today, after which he would not be required to return to the military base.

On February 16, the actor conducted a lecture as an instructor at the Naval Education Command Recruit Training Battalion Education Center, hosting 680 trainees for an event. The event, Exemplary Leader Soldier Success Case Education, is an annual event where senior officers offer advice and problem-solving to soldiers who complete six months of basic training.

Fans were ecstatic as he received a promotion and the responsibility of an instructor. Moreover, since the news of his discharge went public, fans have been over the moon and even trended his name on Twitter.

Before enlisting, Park Bo-gum filmed two releases and ensured fans had enough content while waiting for him to complete his service. Romance series Record of Youth and sci-fi action movie Seobok were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Fans are now waiting for the actor to return to the screen, showing a new side of him.

