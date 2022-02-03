Park Bo-gum puts a new feather in his cap, gets a barber license in the military

South Korea has found a hot new hairstyling destination after actor Park Bo-gum passed his barber license exam.

The Reply 1988 star joined the Navy as part of his mandatory military service on August 31, 2020. The actor is currently a part of the military band due to his outstanding musical abilities. While in the Navy, Park has been updating his fans regularly with images and videos. The news of his latest achievement has come as a pleasant surprise to fans.

Park Bo-gum passed the test to become a skilled barber in December

On February 2, an official from the Korean navy revealed that the Hallyu star had passed the practical test of the National Technical Qualification Examination to be a skilled technician, barber, in December 2020.

BGbogum @BGbogum

Handsome with uniform 🥰

Your smile melts me



26.10.2021 Korea Navy National Concert in Jeju (MC Park Bo Gum)



#ParkBoGum

#박보검

The talented actor reportedly signed up for the examination to be a barber at the Naval Education and Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. Park Bo-gum is currently serving as a naval sergeant in Gyeryongdae, which is also in South Chungcheong Province.

The naval officer said,

“The military encourages soldiers to obtain certificates that can be used for self-development or after discharging from the military, and [we are] preparing systems and conditions for this. In addition to Sergeant Park, many soldiers are obtaining certificates in the military.”

The actor’s interest in learning technical skills was well known, but his decision to learn how to be a barber has surprised fans. Many joked about how they would be willing to do anything to get a haircut from Park Bo-gum.

αηδяει 🌱 @Int3rcrus @soompi Imagine getting your hair cut by Park Bo Gum, I would not be able to stay still in my chair @soompi Imagine getting your hair cut by Park Bo Gum, I would not be able to stay still in my chair

pixel @synergy0209 @soompi The actor might be really enjoying himself in the military service doing whatever he can to help in anyway he can and even getting a license for it only #ParkBoGum does it with a suave @soompi The actor might be really enjoying himself in the military service doing whatever he can to help in anyway he can and even getting a license for it only #ParkBoGum does it with a suave👏👏❤️❤️❤️

베프 @soulfulVII



Prolly being my bf only🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @soompi Is there anything he can't do???Prolly being my bf only🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @soompi Is there anything he can't do??? ☺️Prolly being my bf only🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

pp🐰 @PP_W_616 @Nata__Nabi

The exam content includes a written test and a technical test.The pass rate is only about 50%, which is not easy! @BOGUMMY Ha Ha Don't worry！Bogum passed the exam and is a qualified hair stylist!The exam content includes a written test and a technical test.The pass rate is only about 50%, which is not easy! @Nata__Nabi @BOGUMMY Ha Ha Don't worry！Bogum passed the exam and is a qualified hair stylist! The exam content includes a written test and a technical test.The pass rate is only about 50%, which is not easy!

Meanwhile, the Record of Youth actor has been doing various things while in the Navy. He was promoted to the position of sergeant on November 1. The actor also treated fans to a never-seen-before side of himself, as he played the keyboard for the military band in several promotional and performance videos. Six months before his discharge, Park Bo-gum performed at the Navy's National Music Concert, where he was also the emcee for the event.

While the official date of the actor’s discharge is April 30, 2022, the actor has not used up all of his vacation days. In keeping with the new COVID guidelines, the actor is expected to leave service as early as March.

