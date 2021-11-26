BTS requested an enlistment deferral according to reports, band may be able to carry out activities until next year

BTS ARMY had been worried for a while about the impending enlistment of their favorite idols. They have accepted that it is something that all Korean men must fulfill as it is their responsibility as citizens of South Korea. However, there is uncertainty surrounding the enlistment of the members, especially with news of an amendment to the Military Service Act doing the rounds.

At the moment, media reports suggest that BTS members will be able to carry out their group activities until next year as they requested a deferral to enlist in the army. According to a report by Insight, it was revealed that all members have requested a deferral until they turn 30. The eldest member of the band, Jin, turns 30 in December 2022.

The amendment to the Military Service Act allowed members of BTS to postpone their enlistment. This amendment allows any member of pop culture and arts who contributed to enhancing their national status and dignity an opportunity to postpone their enlistment. BTS received the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit in 2018.

BTS fans hopeful after National Assembly addresses amendment to Military Exemption Act

BTS fans are however hopeful that members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook may be exempt from enlisting altogether when the National Assembly addresses amendments to the Military Exemption Act. At the moment, certain pre-existing medical conditions would make individuals eligible for exemption from serving in the military.

A subcommittee discussed whether the country should grant exemptions from military service to pop artists who helped elevate its global standing. If passed, this bill would allow K-pop stars to work in their field for 34 months under an alternative program. This will be in place of undertaking active-duty service for the usual 18 to 22 months.

However, on November 25, the bill came to a stand still. According to The Korea Herald, Boo Seung-chan, the ministry’s spokesperson, said during a regular press briefing,

"We cannot help but consider situational variables when it comes to revising the bill. Public consensus is also needed. So to speak, it is about a fair military service"

It was revealed that the debate between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the pros and cons of the changes made to the law had grown intense. The update has left fans worried that members may ultimately have to enlist.

