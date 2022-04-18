T.O.P receives backlash after blurring BLACKPINK's name in a shared post celebrating 2NE1's Coachella performance 

World-famous K-pop rapper T.O.P from BIGBANG is drawing criticism for allegedly blurring K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's name from a re-shared post on his Instagram Stories. The rapper posted a story about girl group 2NE1's surprise reunion at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival and shaded BLACKPINK's name in the hashtag.

pretty savage ❄️ @villainpinks a bigbang member censoring blackpink name wtf



What’s wrong with this dude!??? a bigbang member censoring blackpink name wtf What’s wrong with this dude!??? https://t.co/PF3MryHQ5Q

By the looks of it, blurring the girl group’s name hasn’t set right with BLACKPINK fans, known as Blinks. They have flooded various social media platforms expressing their disappointment and anger towards the male rapper.

T.O.P draws criticism after shading BLACKPINK's name on his Instagram

On April 18, BIGBANG member T.O.P took to his official Instagram account and posted an article about K-pop girl group 2NE1’s unexpected reunion at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival. The article described how 2NE1 has become the second girl group to ever perform at Coachella.

The original feature stated that 2NE1 joined BLACKPINK as the second K-pop girl group to ever perform at the music festival. However, T.O.P blurred BLACKPINK’s name in his post and only mentioned 2NE1.

The rapper's post caused significant backlash from the girl group’s fan base. Many commented that removing the group’s name from the post was unnecessary and immature as the rapper is a senior and should know better.

Pretty Cabbage 🕌 @itsabirdandme Top from bigbang removed blackpink's name on his story ????????? Top from bigbang removed blackpink's name on his story ????????? 😭💀 https://t.co/DxEQcXLT7n

Fan reactions

BLINKs also stated that if he wanted to congratulate 2NE1 for reuniting at the music festival, he could have found a similar post that did not mention BLACKPINK.

There were more tweets about them, still chooses the one where BP appeared @villainpinks Fans trying to justify this?There were more tweets about them, still chooses the one where BP appeared @villainpinks Fans trying to justify this? There were more tweets about them, still chooses the one where BP appeared

❄️Millie Kerr @MillieKerr12 @villainpinks Resorting to dissing the most successful act yg has ever seen, damn he is down bad @villainpinks Resorting to dissing the most successful act yg has ever seen, damn he is down bad

𝐫𝐞𝐚💮 @lvmelalisa @teume_forlife @myreveland he could have chosen another picture w/o the girls tho?? there are many articles out there w/ bp's silhouettes ?? @teume_forlife @myreveland he could have chosen another picture w/o the girls tho?? there are many articles out there w/ bp's silhouettes ??

🍭⁷ | 06.10.22 @albonzojk @myreveland theres hundreds of tweets congratulating 2ne1 without bp mentioned, the name scribble was unnecessary @myreveland theres hundreds of tweets congratulating 2ne1 without bp mentioned, the name scribble was unnecessary

Blackpink|Redvelvet @GgBlackpink @rykmlk22 i don't know why he covered the name when they are both in the (former and recent) same company? That sounds sus to me @rykmlk22 i don't know why he covered the name when they are both in the (former and recent) same company? That sounds sus to me

YG Entertainment is known for its “YGE Family '' status, which refers to how artists under the recording label are more than just seniors and juniors to each other, they are a family.

However, netizens believe that this kind of treatment towards BLACKPINK is unjust and that the K-pop rapper instigated hate against the girl group.

Despite receiving hate comments, some netizens believe that T.O.P might have simply celebrated 2NE1’s reunion and had no wrong intentions. Additionally, since the male rapper is no longer a part of YG Entertainment, he might have thought it best to remove BLACKPINK’s name to avoid being told to delete the content.

v @csva_ ً @pinkssIut TOP from bigbang removed blackpink’s name TOP from bigbang removed blackpink’s name 😂 https://t.co/2Afg3nhqFy understand the fact that TOP isn't ubder yg ent anymore and so is 2ne1 that's why he can mention 2ne1 and not blackpink. twitter.com/pinkssIut/stat… understand the fact that TOP isn't ubder yg ent anymore and so is 2ne1 that's why he can mention 2ne1 and not blackpink. twitter.com/pinkssIut/stat…

antique @majayinashhh Top has been very supportive of blackpink so i don't understand why y'all said he shade bp. Top is no longer under YG and so does 2ne1. Top has been very supportive of blackpink so i don't understand why y'all said he shade bp. Top is no longer under YG and so does 2ne1.

Kak B (BIGBANG is BACK) @YBQis @cozylikeerosie Do you understand how YGE works?????? Its not TOP dont want to add blackpink’s name on his ig but YG already said to him to not mention ANY YGA in anything he do! Let me give you examples: do you ever see any YG ex trainees talk about their time in YG peacefully w/o hesitation?. @cozylikeerosie Do you understand how YGE works?????? Its not TOP dont want to add blackpink’s name on his ig but YG already said to him to not mention ANY YGA in anything he do! Let me give you examples: do you ever see any YG ex trainees talk about their time in YG peacefully w/o hesitation?.

Meanwhile, 2NE1 reunited after more than six years for a surprise performance on the second day of Coachella 2022. Group members Bom, Dara, and Minzy re-joined CL after her solo performance and shared the stage for the first time since their official group disbandment in 2016. The girls performed their 2011 hitmaker I Am The Best.

