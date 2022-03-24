Summer Sonic 2022 lineup: CL and TXT set to represent K-pop in Japan's biggest music festival

CL and TOMORROW x TOGETHER will represent K-Pop at Summer Sonic 2022, Japan's largest music festival. After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will return as an offline event for the first time in three years. This year's festival will be held in Osaka and Tokyo on August 20-21.

CL and TOMORROW x TOGETHER, two K-pop acts, will be part of the schedule in Osaka on August 20, 2022, and Tokyo on August 21, 2022. Post Malone, ONE OK ROCK, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, and others are among the worldwide biggest acts for the 2022 festival.

Salem Ilese, an American pop star who collaborated with TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun on a new song, will also perform on the same day as TOMORROW x TOGETHER. More information is available on the festival's official website.

More about Summer Sonic 2022 lineup artists: CL and TXT

CLTheBaddestFemale @BaddestFemaleCL CL at Summer Sonic 2017 Festival

Cr: tanko_mommy CL at Summer Sonic 2017 Festival Cr: tanko_mommy https://t.co/eqE7T5oulB

On February 17, 2022, CL was confirmed as a performer at the huge music festival hosted in Japan. CL also performed at the Summer Sonic festival in 2017, where she teamed up with The Black Eyed Peas for an unexpected collaboration.

Many are anticipating CL's eye-catching performance when she returns to the festival's stage in 2022 after a five-year-long break.

CL will also perform as one of the main stage performers at the We Are One Arts and Music Festival in Houston, Texas from May 14 to 15.

TXT INDIA 🇮🇳 @TXTIndiaFanbase



20th August - Osaka

21st August - Tokyo



@TXT_members @TXT_bighit #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER TOMORROW X TOGETHER are a part of the lineup of Japan's Annual Music Festival 20th August - Osaka21st August - Tokyo TOMORROW X TOGETHER are a part of the lineup of Japan's Annual Music Festival <Summer Sonic> 20th August - Osaka21st August - Tokyo@TXT_members @TXT_bighit #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER https://t.co/t472tXikth

Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together also became the first K-pop boy group to reach the Song Breaker chart on Billboard.

TXT, comprised of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, landed at no. 18 on the Billboard chart on Wednesday, March 23. The Song Breaker chart recognizes virtual content creators who promote music and music-related trends. Last year, TWICE was the first K-pop act to reach the top of the charts.

TikTok was recently swept up in a dance challenge for PS5, a 2021 collaborative song by two TXT members, Yeonjun and Taehyun, and pop singer Salem Ilese. TXT has 16 million followers on Instagram as of Wednesday, putting them second only to BTS within all K-pop artists. BTS, which is also a group by Big Hit entertainment, has a fan base of over 47 million people.

The Dream Chapter: Star, TXT's debut album, was released in 2019. Chaotic Wonderland, the group's first Japanese EP, was also released on November 10, 2021.

Edited by Sabika

LIVE POLL Q. Are you looking forward to seeing CL and TXT perform at Summer Sonic 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far