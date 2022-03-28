BIGBANG’s Still Life teasers: G-Dragon’s hairstyle makes fans go wild

The Kings of K-pop, BIGBANG, released their much-awaited concept teaser for their upcoming comeback album titled 봄여름가을겨울 (Still Life). Fans went wild as they were treated to their first concept photo in over six years. Daesung, Taeyang, and G-Dragon’s photos were released, but G-Dragon garnered the most attention.

Similar to the first comeback tease with a polaroid, the new concept teasers are also polaroids of the members dressed immaculately and each member showcased a different feeling altogether.

With Daesung’s curly locks, Taeyang lying in a field of flowers, and G-Dragon’s orange hair with what seems to be red streaks, the legendary K-pop group is making sure they’re the talk of the town this comeback season.

“Did I live to see a teaser with GD?”: Fans obsess over G-Dragon’s concept photo for BIGBANG’s Still Life comeback

Did I live to see a teaser with GD? Shocked! @ygent_official GD looks so handsome!Did I live to see a teaser with GD? Shocked! @ygent_official GD looks so handsome!Did I live to see a teaser with GD? Shocked!

On March 26, YG Entertainment released the highly-awaited concept teasers for the legendary group BIGBANG’s comeback album, Still Life. The teasers caused havoc in the VIP fandom as they celebrated the group's first-ever comeback in six years.

While the outfits and the polaroid concept were enough to go wild over, G-Dragon’s hair became the talk of the town both on South Korean online forums and international Twitter. As the fashionista rapper’s photo is filtered, his long hair looks like a mix of orange, red, and blonde streaks.

Donning what seemed to be a fur coat, the idol’s side profile had fans using all possible adjectives and phrases to describe the beauty.

ٍ💐 @KAYCDRGN GDRAGON’s last BIGBANG comeback teaser vs his new teaser GDRAGON’s last BIGBANG comeback teaser vs his new teaser 😭 https://t.co/sCZUY6eaDp

The majority of the reactions were from netizens claiming that the group still has the game and knows how to tease fans. Additionally, the group even showcased their newest avatar to fans who had waited more than five years for the legendary group to return.

I've been waiting for this comeback to happen! This is gonna be my first!

#GDRAGON #TAEYANG They are so damn gorgeous!I've been waiting for this comeback to happen! This is gonna be my first! They are so damn gorgeous!I've been waiting for this comeback to happen! This is gonna be my first! 😭😭😭#BIGBANGisBACK #StillLife #GDRAGON #TAEYANG https://t.co/5L3MLm5HnM

The upcoming comeback will have only four members, G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung.

However, T.O.P recently made headlines when YG Entertainment announced his departure from the company. The idol has major plans of his own, which he discussed in a recent interview along with revealing his battle with depression.

BIGBANG, regarded as the Kings of K-pop, is a second-generation boy group considered one of the most influential in the K-pop industry. They helped in spreading the Hallyu Wave across the globe. One of their iconic songs, Bang Bang Bang, also recently went viral as a TikTok trend.

