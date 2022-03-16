K-pop kings BIGBANG completes music video filming ahead of comeback after 4 years

The much-vaunted K-pop boy group BIGBANG has completed its music video filming for its comeback to the music industry after four years. The group’s agency, YG Entertainment, released an official statement confirming the news.

Formed and managed by YG Entertainment, the boy group is a four-member line-up of G-Dragon, T.O.P., Taeyang, and Daesung. The group originally consisted of five members, but Seungri departed from the group in March 2019. The boys released worldwide hitmakers like Fantastic Baby (2012) and Bang Bang Bang (2016).

YG Entertainment updates netizens on BIGBANG's comeback

On March 16, 2022, YG Entertainment released an official statement with media outlet Newsen and confirmed that G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P., and Deasung recently completed filming the music video for their new song.

The agency continued to state that the group’s comeback preparations are ongoing, and further details regarding their return will be announced soon.

"BIGBANG’s comeback preparations are progressing smoothly. We will inform you of the release date as well as further details on the new song soon".

Fans of the K-pop boy group, known as V.I.P., are now curious about how the quartet’s sound and placement will change, especially given that this will be the group’s return since Seungri’s departure.

Seungri withdrew from the group in 2019 to lessen the effect of media outburst due to his involvement in the Burning Sun Scandal.

Additionally, on February 7, 2022, YG Entertainment announced that member T.O.P.’s music contract came to an end but relieved fans that he would continue his activities as an artist and entrepreneur alongside promotions with the group.

However, BIGBANG, who produced multiple hitmakers while leading the globalization of K-pop during their debut years, has turned into a four-member group. As it is the first track to be released in four years, expectations are that the boy group will be in the spotlight of the Korean entertainment industry.

More about the K-pop boy group

BIGBANG’s last music release was the single Flower Road, which was released in 2018. The song was a special farewell gift to their fans before they enlisted in the military. The song was also Seungri's last project before his withdrawal.

The song was composed by G-Dragon and T.O.P. and topped all South Korean domestic charts. On Billboard Japan, Flower Road topped Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart.

