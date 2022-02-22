Actor Yoo Seung-ho all set to sign up with YG Entertainment

Reports say Moonshine actor Yoo Seung-ho is all set to sign up with YG Entertainment.

The actor, who made his debut as a child actor in the 2000 drama Daddy Fish, signed with BS Company in 2019 before transitioning to Story J Company.

The actor is now all set to venture into a new phase of his career with YG Entertainment, one of the biggest agencies in South Korea.

Yoo Seung-ho's contract with YG Entertainment is in process

On February 21, 2022, the media agency News1 reported that the I am Not a Robot actor is in the process of signing with YG Entertainment.

A source from YG Entertainment seconded the reports, stating,

"We are positively discussing it.”

According to the same reports, Yoo Seung-ho is currently coordinating details regarding the exclusive contract.

YG Entertainment, to which Yoo Seung Ho transferred, is a large-scale entertainment with many K-pop idols and actors. Yoo Seung Ho, who has steadily built up his skills as an actor through his steady work activities, plans to expand his career in YG Entertainment in the future.

One of the biggest agencies in the business, YG Entertainment is home to a number of popular actors and idols. The star studded artist list includes actors like Kim Hee-ae, Cha Seung-won, Choi Ji-woo, Jang Hyeon-seong, Yoo In-na, Jeong Hye-young, Kang Dong-won, Lee Sung-kyung, Jang Ki-yong, Lee Su-hyeok, and Kyung Soo-jin. The agency is also home to many big K-pop groups including BLACKPINK, Bigbang, iKon, and WINNER.

Yoo Seung-ho gained nationwide recognition with his performance in the 2002 film, The Way Home, aka Jibeuro, where he played the role of a little boy left alone with his grandmother in the village.

The actor has since accumulated an impressive oeuvre of works, appearing in several dramas including Magic Warriors Mir & Gaon, Queen Seondeok, God of Study, and Missing You. The actor's popularity soon grew by leaps and bounds, with him being crowned the title of National Younger Brother. He then took a hiatus in 2013 when he enlisted for his military service at the age of 21.

The Remember actor returned to acting with the 2015 film Joseon Magician.

The actor is currently on screen in the ongoing KBS drama Moonshine, which also stars Hyeri. Yoo Seung-ho plays the role of Nam Yeong, the best inspector in Joseon, who happens to be a man of principle.

