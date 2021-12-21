Girl's Day Hyeri to take legal action against online trolls

On 17th December 2021, Girl's Day member, Hyeri, officially announced that she would take legal action against online trolls and malicious commenters. Reasons why the superstar is getting trolled have not yet been revealed.

So far, all media reports suggest that Hyeri has been subjected to incessant online trolls and malicious comments. But fans and netizens can rest at ease as her agency has decided to take action against the same.

Hyeri's agency issues a bold statement against online hate, provides assurance to fans and netizens

Recently, the K-pop sensation has been subjected to a lot of online trolls that include hate, s*xual harassment and defamation. According to various media reports, her agency, Creative group ING, released an official statement regarding the same,

"Recently, malicious slander, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and defamation of our artist Hyeri are on the rise through online communities and social media. We inform you. We have tried to dismiss it as 'freedom of expression' despite constant monitoring and reporting, but we have come to the conclusion that the behavior of certain people who have consistently posted reckless malicious comments towards Hyeri over the past few years is no longer at a level that we can ignore."

In the future, based on continuous monitoring and reporting data, we plan to file a complaint through a legal representative, and we will take strong measures without leniency."

Fans show their support for the steps Creative Group ING has taken for Hyeri's defense

Netizens and fans use social media to express their love and support for the superstar. They believe that this is a bold move made by the superstar, and she does not need to subject her to unnecessary hate. Fans and netizens are thrilled with the superstar and her agency is taking this step to defend her name.

hyeri @Hyeri1008 #Hyeri #kdramas #kpop #girlsday #moonshine Take that hyeri haters. Finally there will be action against people who keep belittling her and her hard work !!

👍🏼 best girl_ leeHyeri 💙💚 @purplynsakura @theseoulstory U go girl.She is the sweetest person ever in the world. Those haters with jealous & ill-hearted, you should not generous & kind too them, you have been patience & tolerate with them for a long time.

Hyeri is back in action with her latest drama, Moonshine

Apart from making it big in the K-pop space, the Girl's Day member is known for her appearances in many phenomenal dramas. The young actress and singer is known for her dramas like Reply 1998, Hyde Jekyll, Me, Entertainer, My Roommate Is a Gumiho and many more.

Her role in the hit series Reply 1988 has fetched much popularity from critics and audiences. She made her acting debut in 2012 in the popular drama Tasty Life.

She's currently in the eye of the media once again due to her upcoming drama Moonshine, alongside actor Yoo Seung-Ho.

The period drama depicts a time in the Joseon era when there was a strict alcohol ban. The story revolves around an officer sent to catch people breaking the alcohol ban and a poor girl who brews alcohol to support her family.

This ongoing drama has warranted such hype that fans and netizens can't wait for what happens next.

