5 female K-pop idols that turn 30 in 2022

K-pop idols seem untouchable to the average person, with their pitch-perfect performances and doll-like appearances. One thing everyone can relate to, however, is experiencing the graceful act of aging.

Many K-pop idols end up leaving the industry before they're able to hit the gigantic milestone. This list will detail five female K-pop idols that are still active in the industry and will be turning 30 years old next year, in 2022.

Which female K-pop idols will turn 30 in 2022?

1. Soyou

Kang Ji Hyun, who most commonly goes by her stage name Soyou, is a K-pop solo artist. She was born on February 12, 1992.

She used to be part of Starship Entertainment's four-member girl group SISTAR, until its disbandment in 2017. Soyou continued to stay in Starship and made several music releases. In September 2021, she left Starship and signed with BPM Entertainment.

2. Sunmi

Lee Sun Mi, or Sunmi, was born on May 2, 1992. She is a solo K-pop artist under Makeus Entertainment.

Sunmi was previously a member of JYP Entertainment's girl group Wonder Girls until it was disbanded in 2017. She had already started a solo career during her time in the group and continued on with it after the group's end, releasing her iconic hit single Gashina, post moving labels.

3. HyunA

HyunA, real name Kim Hyun Ah, is a solo K-pop artist under Psy's label P Nation. She was born on June 6, 1992, in Seoul, South Korea.

Prior to being a full-time soloist, HyunA was a member of JYP Entertainment's Wonder Girls. She left due to health reasons in July 2007 and joined Cube Entertainment's K-pop group 4Minute a year later. HyunA began her solo career during that time and after she left the group, she kept on with it.

4. Brave Girls Eunji

Hong Eun Ji, who goes by Eunji professionally, is a singer for Brave Entertainment's K-pop girl group Brave Girls. She was born on July 19, 1992.

Eunji joined the Brave Girls line-up when the group was revived in 2016. She was a contestant on The Unit (2017) and was eliminated in episode seven. In 2019, she appeared as a guest performer on Queendom.

5. MAMAMOO Moonbyul

Moon Byul Yi, or Moonbyul, is a rapper for the four-member K-pop girl group MAMAMOO, managed by RBW. She was born on December 22, 1992, in Bucheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

Moonbyul debuted under MAMAMOO in June 2014 and made her solo debut in May 2018. She recently collaborated with artist Gaho for the track Half of Half, an OST for Hanyang Diary.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider