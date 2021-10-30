Yoo Seung-ho garners sympathy after major weight fluctuations following backlash

Actor Yoo Seung-ho is on the receiving end of a wholesome wave of positivity and sympathy after the actor's latest photoshoot was released.

Seung-ho had previously been criticized for "gaining too much weight." However, in his recent pictorial with ELLE, the actor had apparently worked hard to shed the extra pounds he had gained, leading to many sympathizing with him and criticizing those who came after him at the start.

Seung-ho sheds off weight, fans come to his defense after many initially criticized him

On March 2020 last year, Seung-ho's much-awaited K-drama Memorist finally premiered. Unfortunately for him, the actor received a large number of negative comments about his weight gain which was supposedly apparent on his face.

Seung-ho posted on his Instagram story stating that he knew he had gained weight, which he had to do for his role as a cop in the K-drama.

This week, Seung-ho's new feature photoshoot with ELLE Korea was released. Many netizens quickly pointed out that the actor had lost an incredible amount of weight from the time of his Memorist role and had even bulked up.

Yoo Seung-ho is a 28-year-old South Korean actor. He started out young, playing a child in the movie The Way Home back in 2002. Seung-ho continued acting throughout his childhood and teenage years. After completing his mandatory military service enlistment period, he then returned to acting.

In 2020, Seung-ho was cast to play a cop character named Dong Baek in the K-drama Memorist. For this particular role, he was required to gain a little bit of weight in order to better portray the character.

Many said that the supposed "weight gain" was not severe by any standard, feeling sympathetic to his situation.

Most recently, Yoo Seung-ho was cast to play the character Nam Young on KBS2's upcoming K-drama When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon. The show will be released sometime during the second half of 2021.

Seung-ho will star opposite Lee Hye-ri (from the K-pop girl group Girl's Day), who will play Kang Ro-seo, his love interest.

