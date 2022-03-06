K-pop on the Billboards: BTS, NCT, TWICE, ENHYPEN, TXT, BLACKPINJ and ITZY score high on world charts

K-pop continues to dominate the global music industry. It's no surprise that K-pop bands like BTS, NCT, TWICE, ENHYPEN TXT, BLACKPINK and ITZY have made it to the Billboard World Album charts. These K-pop sensations have secured good rankings on the global and world charts.

For a very long time, the Billboards have been dominated by the likes of western and other forms of mainstream music. Over the past few years, more and more K-pop acts have made their way into mainstream music. 2022 is the year for K-pop. Various bands have multiple tracks that have secured a spot on the global charts.

K-pop representation on the Billboard world charts

Carving a space in mainstream pop culture, BTS, BLACKPINK, and other K-pop bands have finally earned the recognition they deserve. They did this by ranking high in various global charts, like the Billboard World Albums.

Global sensation BTS managed to have five of its music tracks dominate the world charts. Ranking at spot number two was none other than their 2020 hit, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.

Holding spot number four is another hit single, BE. Following that in spot number five, ten and eleven are MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA, LOVE YOURSELF: HER, and LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR, respectively.

Another K-pop sensation creating ripples in the music industry is BLACKPINK. The girl group's smashing hit, THE ALBUM, secured rank thirteen on the charts.

BTS and BLACKPINK are not the only bands to leave their mark on the world charts. Popular girl group TWICE also left their mark. Their famous music track, FORMULA OF LOVE: O+T=<3, managed to bag rank number nine on the world charts.

Rookie girl group ITZY has also featured on the Billboards with their song CRAZY IN LOVE holding spot number 15.

Rising K-pop bands like ENHYPEN, NCT and TXT have made it onto the charts. ENHYPEN's music track DIMENSION: ANSWER secured the sixth spot, whereas NCT's songs, UNIVERSE and STICKER, secured the third and eighth spots, respectively.

TXT's,THE CHAOS CHAPTER: FREEZE claimed the twelfth spot on the charts.

TXT Charts⚡ @TXTCHART_KR @TXT_members "The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE" continues to chart on the Billboard World Albums and Top Current Album Sales for 39th consecutive week, extend its record for the longest-charting 2021 album by a Korean Act on the chart. .@TXT_members "The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE" continues to chart on the Billboard World Albums and Top Current Album Sales for 39th consecutive week, extend its record for the longest-charting 2021 album by a Korean Act on the chart. 👏

With K-pop finally becoming the music enjoyed by the masses, netizens and fans hope to see many K-pop bands earn the same recognition.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar