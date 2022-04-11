BLACKPINK's Jennie flaunts new hair color, fans suspect a comeback soon 

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has taken the internet by storm, this time for a very experimental choice with her new hair color. The K-pop idol updated fans on her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself flaunting her light orange hair. Often seen with dark colored hair, the singer chose to go for a different look this time.

The sensational K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, has been on an extended hiatus, thus making fans impatient for a comeback. Fans have been waiting for the group to drop fresh music and this surprising update from Jennie has increased suspicion of a group comeback.

BLACKPINK's Jennie dyes her hair orange

On April 10, 2022, K-pop icon Jennie surprised fans with something rather different from the ordinary. The singer/rapper took to her official Instagram account to post a series of pictures of herself and her newly dyed hair. Jennie dyed her hair a light orange shade, almost a mixture of peach and orange colors.

ِ @tiny_ninii Every angel of orange hair jennie 🧡 Every angel of orange hair jennie 🧡 https://t.co/NsyCFQ53Uf

Posing next to a bunch of vibrant orange flowers that matched the new hue, the singer gave off a bold look as she posed for the camera.

Jennie captioned her picture with an orange heart emoji by saying,

"Don't talk to me or my new hair."

The K-pop singer styled herself in a black Calvin Klein crop-top and Jeans. Jennie parted her hair down the middle. Her hair length doesn’t seem to have changed as it appears to be about the same length as in her previous Instagram post.

Though the idol didn’t officially put into words what inspired the sudden change, BLACKPINK's Jennie posted a few pictures on her Instagram story, of American actress Milla Jovovich’s orange-haired character from Fifth Element.

bee🤍💐 @giizibee Jennie's new orange hair!!! and her inspiration is no other than milla jovovich from The fifth element Jennie's new orange hair!!! and her inspiration is no other than milla jovovich from The fifth element💅 https://t.co/btSxmhAf7B

Fans react to Jennie's fresh hair color

Upon seeing Jennie’s surprising update, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement. They created a buzz on the internet in no time.

Some fans think that the sudden change means a possible BLACKPINK comeback is in progress and might be announced soon. They believe that when an idol changes their color, it's often for a specific reason.

nadia⁷ @diorrjimin @PopBase she looks way too good with this hair colour it’s making me dizzy @PopBase she looks way too good with this hair colour it’s making me dizzy https://t.co/gALqdYOSHV

Jonggi🎀 @GeneralJonggi @PopBase Me trying to find what else on her picture could be a hint for their comeback @PopBase Me trying to find what else on her picture could be a hint for their comeback https://t.co/8dOmSz7DlH

J @rubyjan96301052 @PopBase I didn't expected this,but Jennie in orange hair is another iconic🥵🤘 @PopBase I didn't expected this,but Jennie in orange hair is another iconic🥵🤘

Meanwhile, it’s not unusual for the members of BLACKPINK to inspire glam and style on social media. The group members are consistently celebrated for setting various trends in the fashion and beauty world by trying out new looks.

Previously, Jisoo updated fans with her dip-dyed hair color during Paris Fashion in March 2022, while Lisa went rose gold around the same time. Now with Jennie’s new look, fans are hoping for a group comeback and are highly anticipating their return to the music world.

